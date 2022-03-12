"Seems like an awful lot" - Troy Aikman feels Calvin Ridley's NFL suspension was too harsh 

Most fans and former NFL players all agree that Calvin Ridley's recent suspension from the NFL for gambling was a bit overkill by the league.

The NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for the entire upcoming 2022 season. Former NFL stars, like Troy Aikman, think that Calvin Ridley's punishment was a bit much.

Aikman said this about Calvin Ridley:

"When you look at it against some of the other suspensions, I would agree that it seems like an awful lot."

He's right. There are several cases where players who have done worse, including domestic violence, have received less time from the NFL.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of the league, saying,

"On the one hand, you have the league encouraging everybody to gamble," he said, "and yet, here Calvin Ridley is suspended for an entire season."

Ridley, who left the Atlanta Falcons because of mental health issues, has never been in any real trouble before all of this.

But it seems that, since the NFL has included Las Vegas in the league, trouble has followed.

Calvin Ridley's issues may have something directly to do with having Las Vegas in the league

The league's anti-gambling policies are seen mostly as a joke, especially considering the fact that the league has allowed a team to be moved to Las Vegas.

The Raiders moved to Vegas two years ago, and since then, trouble has followed them and the league.

Two incidents have already taken place in that town involving two NFL players: Alvin Kamara and Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was arrested for not only drunk driving, but he was involved in a serious car wreck that killed a woman. Ruggs played for the Raiders, and his career is more than likely over.

The league also may have made a mistake by having the Pro Bowl played there. Kamara, who was there to participate in the game, was arrested a few days after the game for beating someone up.

Now you have this incident with Ridley, and although it may not have anything directly to do with Las Vegas, the NFL has to know that having a team in Vegas is opening themselves up to more incidents like this happening in the future.

It's getting to the point where what happens in Vegas is not staying in Vegas for the NFL.

