Troy Aikman names the young NFL QB he sees possibly replicating the same amount of success he achieved with Cowboys

Troy Aikman has backed the player New York Jets drafted as their franchise quarterback last year. Zach Wilson was drafted second-overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

Wilson underperformed in his first season under center with the Jets, but did show some promise. He went 3-10 as the starting quarterback while throwing nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He improved as the season went on, and didn't throw an interception in the last five games.

Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback Troy Aikman also struggled in his first season in the league, but then found success. He went 0-11 as a rookie and threw nine touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

While talking to ESPN, Aikman compared Wilson to himself, and thinks even after a down rookie year, Wilson will have a lot of success.

"I struggled as much as any [rookie quarterback] in the history of the game. I like Zach Wilson a lot. From what I saw of him, I liked him a lot. I expected maybe not to see him struggle as much as he did last year, but I think he's got a chance to be a really good player"

Troy Aikman claims that unlike back in his day, younger quarterbacks are on a shorter leash due to other successes in their first season, such as Big Ben.

"We don't give these guys much of a grace period anymore. I don't know that that's necessarily a good thing or a bad thing. I think expectations have changed so much because of some of the success we've seen from some of these rookie quarterbacks, not only in the last few years. It goes back to a guy like Ben Roethlisberger and what he was able to do."

Troy Aikman thinks Zach wilson will be fine following his knee injury in pre-season

Troy Aikman thinks Zach Wilson would make a strong comeback

While he was primed to have a big sophomore season, Zach Wilson will have to take things slow early on.

Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury in the pre-season game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, which he underwent a successful surgery for on August 23.

Aikman added that he expects the Jets quarterback to be fine after recovering from his injury.

"You're able to manage it a little bit better than other positions, but it's still getting comfortable with people around your leg. I expect he'll come off of that and, once he slowly gets his trust back, he'll be fine."

For now, Joe Flacco will be handling duties until Wilson is cleared. Ironically, the Jets will be taking on Flacco's former team - the Baltimore Ravens - in week one.

