NFL Injury Roundup: Zach Wilson carted off with injury and more - August 13, 2022

Week one of the NFL preseason is just about in the books and there have already been some injuries early on. On Friday, many people were scared for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. He went down with what was feared to be an ACL-tear.

Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London left the game early against the Detroit Lions. As did Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen with a potential concussion.

The Cleveland Browns received some devastating news as they lost center Nick Harris to a season-ending injury vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's what happened to each of the injured players above:

Zach Wilson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a bone bruise

The New York Jets got a hell of a scare on Friday. Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury in the pre-season game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson scrambled and as he was running, his knee gave out. He left the game early and many suspected he suffered an ACL-tear. An MRI revealed he has a bone bruise and is expected to miss two to four weeks. If all goes well he should be back for the opening week of the NFL season.

Drake London's knee injury doesn't appear to be serious

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London left last night's preseason game early. The rookie was hit after making a 24-yard play and exited the game with a knee injury. London was able to jog off the field.

Report: Drake London's knee issue initially considered 'not a serious injury.'

The good news for the Falcons is that the injury isn't considered to be serious at this time. It appears Atlanta are merely being cautious with the rookie.

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris will miss the entire 2022 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns offense took a major hit in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Center Nick Harris suffered a season-ending right knee injury.

Kevin Stefanski says starting center Nick Harris will 'likely' need season-ending right knee surgery. Harris injured his knee on the 2nd play of the game last night In Jacksonville. Big blow to the #Browns offensive line.

Harris was injured in the first-half of the game and the injury was considered to be serious at the time. Unfortunately for Harris, it was revealed today that he'll likely have season-ending surgery to repair the knee.

This comes days after they lost wide receiver Jakeem Grant for the entire 2022 NFL season due to a knee injury in practice.

Cincinatti Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen suffers head injury

With Joe Burrow still recovering from the long 2022 NFL season, his backup took a hit in last night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. Allen was sacked in the second quarter and left the game after receiving a hit to the head.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't anticipate needing to sign another QB after Brandon Allen left the game with a concussion.

The injury doesn't appear to be serious and the Bengals won't be looking for another quarterback for the upcoming NFL campaign.

