With the NFL offseason close to ending, Baby Gronk's moments of fame will take a step back with more important things to cover in the NFL world.

With the kid close to becoming some sort of Todd Marinovich 2.0, his instant fame drew critics from all across the country, with many accusing his father of using his son's childhood to gain clout. The list of critics has now gained another famous player, and it's Taylor Lewan in his podcast:

Yeah, the Baby Gronk thing was a funny conversation, because when I saw it, I was looking at it from a dad's perspective, and I was like "I can't believe this dude's trying to monetize his kid". I thought this is ridiculous. Why even give this guy space to say anything? It was hilarious. That kid hasn’t even gone through puberty yet! He's 10, you know? He's 10 years old. The poor kid might hit puberty and then be the same height.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is the father of Baby Gronk?

Baby Gronk's father is Jake San Miguel, and he's a former high school football player who's 35 years old. He's taking his son around the country to visit schools and interact with some personalities of the football world.

The kid's real name is Madden San Miguel. He earned the nickname from his parents, as he weighs 20 pounds more than all the kids in his grade.

Is Baby Gronk related to Rob Gronkowski?

The two are not related; the nickname was earned solely due to the internet sensation's physique.

Gronkowski, on his part, doesn't look like the kind of guy that would appreciate any kind of friendship with the family due to the father's demeanor.

Is it true that his father makes up answers for him in interviews?

As absurd as it sounds, yes, it's true.

Francis @franciscellis Here we have Baby Gronk’s dad feeding him answers on the Bring the Juice pod. Hey kid, blink twice if you’re tired of being dad’s clout bait pic.twitter.com/UltW1vCYTB

Back in June, during his and his father's appearance at the Bring The Juice Podcast, you can see one of the cringiest moments of the year. While he's giving answers like a kid (which, you know, he is), his father repeatedly asks host Frank Dalena to ask the same questions, but you see him telling his kid what to answer.