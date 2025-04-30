In the 2025 NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders chose Jack Bech as the 58th pick. This moment was not only pivotal for his career but also fulfilled a dream he had with his late brother, Martin Tiger Bech.

Tiger - who once played football at Princeton - sadly died in a terrorist attack on 2025 New Year’s Day in New Orleans. On Apr. 30, in a touching letter on ‘The Players Tribune’, Raiders rookie Jack shared his emotions and honored his brother. He said making it to the NFL was never just his goal. It was something they both had dreamed of together.

“I’m not gonna lie, everything about this, man … I’m doing my best, trying to stay strong … but, just to be real with you … life now, being without you, it’s been hard,” Bech wrote. “I know you’re with me at all times. But I still just really miss you, you know?”

“I’ll never forget that last time we spoke. New Year’s Eve, right around dinner time, when I was over Uncle Brett’s house with JP barbequing, and I FaceTimed you in New Orleans. I remember you picked up the call, and it was … same awesome Tiger, just like always. Telling me how proud you were of me, and how much you loved me,” the 22-year-old added.

Jack Bech feels his brother’s presence in every step he takes. Tiger’s spirit pushes him to grind harder than ever, knowing it’s what would make his brother the proudest.

Jack Bech honored late brother in 2025 NFL draft moment

On Friday night, Jack Bech fulfilled one of his dreams after being picked by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. He paid tribute to his brother after being selected. Talking to College GameDay after being announced as a Raider, Jack said:

"Not only do they get me, they get Tiger too. It’s a dream come true. Everybody in this room, and the people I love most, people who got me here, I can’t wait to put on for Raider Nation."

Jack Bech described receiving the call from the Raiders as one of his greatest moments, but he also felt emotional. He said it was an exceptional experience for both him and his brother.

"He'd tell me one thing, for me to get ready, to keep on going. To keep pushing. He’s brought me to new heights. He’s brought me places I didn’t know I could go, just with dedication and willingness to just go out and work," Jack said.

Tiger Bech passed away at the age of 27. Jack mentioned that no matter the time, his brother's influence will continue to push him forward, and he dedicates his entire career to him.

