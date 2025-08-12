"TS12 > TB12": NFL fans react as Taylor Swift teases new album "The Life of a Show Girl" in Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast trailer

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be on the 'New Heights' show as a special guest for Wednesday's episode. For promotion purposes, the show's official X account shared a clip to create hype surrounding her appearance.In the 20-second clip from the show, Swift reveals her upcoming 12th album. While the album cover was blurred out, Travis Kelce's girlfriend confirmed that the album is called 'The Life of A Showgirl.' The Chiefs' tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, let out an excited scream during the reveal.Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Taylor Swift announcing her new album on the 'New Heights' show.&quot;TS12&gt;TB12,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Announced it on the podcast ... what a world we live in,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Will it be a good one? Will my kids like it?&quot; this fan stated.&quot;All the Swifties just screamed all at once around the world! The Life of a Showgirl!!!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I know some die hard fans are saying it's kinda weird she announced this on a football podcast but I think she may actually be the smartest businesswoman of all time. Taylor Swift is gonna clearly know ball on this podcast and dudes are gonna switch up so hard on her lmao,&quot; one fan said.&quot;TOTALLY NOT FREAKING OUT AT 12AM WHILE EVERYONE IN MY HOUSE IS SLEEPING OR WHATEVER&quot; this fan commented.This will be Swift's first appearance on the podcast alongside Travis Kelce. The announcement has already garnered nine million views on X and 24.5 million views on Instagram.Former NFL punter Pat McAfee reacts to Taylor Swift joining the New Heights podcast alongside Travis KelceApart from the Swifties, even sports athletes are excited for this new episode on Wednesday. One of those is ex-Indianapolis Colts star Pat McAfee.After New Heights made the announcement, McAfee shared a two-word reaction to the same.&quot;Holy s**t,&quot; McAfee wrote on X.Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. This has led to her making countless appearances during the Kansas City Chiefs' home games in the past two years. It will be interesting to see what topics the couple discusses during Wednesday's episode of the show.