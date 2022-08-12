"That's all noise at this point" - Tua Tagovailoa gives stern response to Tom Brady to Dolphins rumors

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been under scrutiny for almost the entirety of his NFL career. The constant rumors of whether he was the right quarterback for the Dolphins or if they should move on intensified last season. But over the offseason, it was revealed that the quarterback may have been close to leaving Miami after all.

The Dolphins are participating in joint training camp practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. The two teams will play this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. The main topic of conversation has been the allegations of tampering hand Tom Brady. But it appears that the 24-year-old Dolphins quarterback is done talking about what might have been.

While speaking to the media this week, he said:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm still here. To me, that's all noise at this point."

He did say that he spent some time talking to Tom Brady but that it wasn't all football related. He said the two spoke about their offseason and playing golf. When asked whether Brady had any advice for him and his career, Tagovailoa suggested that the 45-year-old quarterback did have some counsel to offer but that he wouldn't disclose that information.

Does Tua Tagovailoa not believe that the Dolphins spoke to Brady?

Shortly before the Miami Dolphins quarterback told the media that it was "all noise," he made another interesting comment. Tagovailoa insisted that the Dolphins only spoke to Tom Brady when he was still with the New England Patriots in 2019. However, the National Football League has clear evidence that the franchise did so in 2022.

“I think they were doing that in 2019, but then I came in 2020. I mean, they picked me.”

The Dolphins were recently penalized by the National Football League for tampering. The Dolphins allegedly spoke to Tom Brady on two different occasions while he was still playing for the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins lost draft picks and faced other punishments due to evidence that showed they spoke to Brady and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton while both were still under contract.

With clear evidence, many still question why the Dolphins quarterback would still not be convinced that his team tried to replace him. The chances of the Dolphins re-signing their former first-round draft pick are dwindling, but the question of who might replace him still lingers.

