Former Cowboys head coach blames Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for failing to avoid concussion in since-deleted tweet

Tua Tagovailoa suffered another injury during the Miami Dolphins' Thursday night game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Dolphins quarterback was hit in the second quarter by Bengals' defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and was later discharged. However, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips blamed the young quarterback for the injury against the Bengals.

In a now-deleted tweet, Phillips said Tagovailoa had very poor decision-making, and it was no wonder that he was injured.

"Very poor decision and ability to avoid the rush - no wonder he has been hurt"

Phillips has spent over four decades coaching in the NFL, including four seasons as the Cowboys head coach (2007-2010). His tweet was deemed both offensive and insensitive given the gravity of Tagovailoa's injury.

In the Dolphins' Week 3 game last Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa was seen getting up rather shaky after a major hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. The NFLPA is currently investigating concussion protocols by the Dolphins following that hit.

On a recent episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith addressed the matter, saying that it was a concussion, not a back injury as first reported:

"But I'm telling you right now, there's no way in hell, I believe that it was a back issue that he got up from and then stumbled back down. I don't blame the NFLPA for investigating, but I'm also not blaming Tua or anybody else."

Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa's injury

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel with Tua Tagovailoa

Following the team's 27-15 loss to the Bengals, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his starting quarterback and whether he should've been in the game.

McDaniel said an independent specialist assessed the quarterback and he did nothing to "fudge" with concussion protocols being adhered to.

"That's why the NFL has these protocols, and there's not like every single NFL game that is played. There's an independent specialist that specializes in specialty brain matter, so for me, as long as I'm coaching here, I'm not going to fudge that whole situation."

McDaniel added:

"If there's any sort of inclination that somebody has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol; it's very strict. People don't vary or stray; we don't mess with that, we never have as long as I've been head coach, so it'd never be an issue that you guys have to worry about."

It seems unlikely that Tua Tagovailoa will play in Week 5 as the Dolphins face the New York Jets on the road. All things considered, all the best for the 24-year-old quarterback as he recovers from his injuries.

