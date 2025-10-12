"Tua Tagovailoa needs to retire lmao": NFL fans roast Dolphins QB for throwing a game-losing INT to Chargers

The late-game issues surrounding Tua Tagovailoa were highlighted on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins lost to the LA Chargers 29-27 at Hard Rock Stadium. A third interception during the Dolphins’ last series capped off the loss and dropped the team to 1-5 this season.

Ad

Fans on X reacted to Tagovailoa's play.

"Tua needs to retire lmao," one fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Jordan Jr. @DJalllday @NFL Tua needs to retire lmao

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tua trying to get Mike McDaniel fired," another fan commented.

"The next Nobel Prize will go to whoever explains what the hell Tua wanted to do with that sh*tty pass!" one fan said.

More reactions followed.

"What are the Dolphins even doing?" another fan said.

"I know the game is over but what on earth was this man thinking LMFAO," one fan tweeted.

Ad

The Dolphins put themselves in position to win with 46 seconds left. Tagovailoa had an eight-play drive and finished with a one yard touchdown to tight end Darren Waller. It gave him and the team a 27-26 lead.

The Chargers responded quickly. A long kickoff return by Nyheim Hines after the Waller touchdown gave LA a favorable field position. A touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to rookie receiver Ladd McConkey put the Chargers in field goal position. Cameron Dicker completed the comeback with a field goal as time expired from 33 yards away.

Ad

Tagovailoa recorded 205 passing yards and three interceptions. One came on a ball that was deflected off Jaylen Waddle’s hands early in the game. Another was on an inaccurate throw in the third quarter, and the last interception sealed the Dolphins’ fate on a possible last-minute comeback.

Tua Tagovailoa rallies from a 13-point deficit before the defense collapses

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane scored two touchdowns, and had a big run early in the first quarter. Midway through the fourth, he scored on a short run to cut the deficit to six. Tua Tagovailoa led the drive before the defense failed late.

Ad

LA found repeated success on the ground against Miami’s front, with little-used running back Kimani Vidal shredding the defense for over 100 rushing yards. A missed open-field tackle by rookie safety Dante Trader on Justin Herbert’s late heave to McConkey proved pivotal, setting up the Chargers’ final push.

Miami attempted to change personnel on defense, including cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker K.J. Britt getting a larger role. However, neither could stop LA when it was most important.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.