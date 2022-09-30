“Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that” – NFL world sends prayers for Tua Tagovailoa as fans questions how Dolphins QB was cleared to play after Week 3 concussion

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his third season in the NFL, was on pace to have a great year but suffered a head and back injury in Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Three days later on Thursday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins quarterback this time suffered both head and neck injuries against the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for the young Dolphins quarterback.

Former players like Robert Griffin III and Richard Sherman, as well as current NFL stars like New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner, sent their prayers to Tagovailoa:

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that. Praying for Tua. Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that. Praying for Tua.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see. Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see.

SAUCE @iamSauceGardner 🏾 You got this bro Prayers up for @Tua 🏾 You got this bro Prayers up for @Tua 🙏🏾 You got this bro

Damien Harris @DHx34 🏽 Prayers for Tua Prayers for Tua 🙏🏽

Zeke’s Spoon @SpoonOfZeke Whoa that’s ultra scary for Tua, prayers up Whoa that’s ultra scary for Tua, prayers up 🙏

lo 🦉 @packersloren 🏼 Prayers up for Tua, two nasty hits in a week Prayers up for Tua, two nasty hits in a week 🙏🏼

Jakeem Grant @_TheDreamIsHere Prayers up for my guy Tua! Prayers up for my guy Tua! 🙏

Other fans, however, are placing the blame squarely upon the Dolphins' medical staff for what happened to the 24-year-old quarterback:

holly @xoholly Dolphins medical staff are uploading resumes on indeed as we tweet Dolphins medical staff are uploading resumes on indeed as we tweet

ChiefsAholic ™️ @ChiefsAholic Football is just a sport for our entertainment. These are young men with their entire lives ahead of them.



The NFL should’ve never approved Tua to play tonight, after seeing what happened to him last week.



Massive failure on every level in the organization.



Prayers for Tua Football is just a sport for our entertainment. These are young men with their entire lives ahead of them. The NFL should’ve never approved Tua to play tonight, after seeing what happened to him last week. Massive failure on every level in the organization. Prayers for Tua

Zirksee🍽 @Zirksee Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. @ChrisNowinski1



If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/nfl/status/157… If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL.If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right twitter.com/nfl/status/157… Sad that medical professionals called this before the game, prayers for Tua. twitter.com/chrisnowinski1… Sad that medical professionals called this before the game, prayers for Tua. twitter.com/chrisnowinski1…

The injury versus the Bengals happened in the second quarter on a hit by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai. Tua was on the field for quite some time before the stretcher was brought out and taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati.

Should Tua Tagovailoa even been on the field versus the Bengals?

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The biggest question for fans was why Tagovailoa was even on the field playing Thursday Night given what happened to him just three days prior.

The NFLPA is currently looking into the Dolphins' concussion protocol after what took place against Buffalo.

Per Mark Maske's report for The Washington Post, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said the league has "every indication" Miami followed the right concussion protocols in handling the quarterback's injury, which the team and Tualater said was a back injury and not a head injury.

In speaking to Maske, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said:

"Every indication from our perspective is that it was [followed]," "I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we'll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in."

Given Tagovailoa's second head-related injury within three days, we'll see if the league's investigation clears the medical staff of the Dolphins.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sporting News and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Tua have been playing versus the Bengals on TNF? Yes No 5 votes so far