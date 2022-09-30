Create

“Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that” – NFL world sends prayers for Tua Tagovailoa as fans questions how Dolphins QB was cleared to play after Week 3 concussion

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
Modified Sep 29, 2022 11:46 PM EDT

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his third season in the NFL, was on pace to have a great year but suffered a head and back injury in Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Three days later on Thursday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins quarterback this time suffered both head and neck injuries against the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers for the young Dolphins quarterback.

Former players like Robert Griffin III and Richard Sherman, as well as current NFL stars like New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner, sent their prayers to Tagovailoa:

Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that. Praying for Tua.
Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see.
Prayers up for @Tua 🙏🏾 You got this bro
Prayers for Tua 🙏🏽
Whoa that’s ultra scary for Tua, prayers up 🙏
Prayers up for Tua, two nasty hits in a week 🙏🏼
Prayers up for my guy Tua! 🙏

Other fans, however, are placing the blame squarely upon the Dolphins' medical staff for what happened to the 24-year-old quarterback:

Dolphins medical staff are uploading resumes on indeed as we tweet
Football is just a sport for our entertainment. These are young men with their entire lives ahead of them. The NFL should’ve never approved Tua to play tonight, after seeing what happened to him last week. Massive failure on every level in the organization. Prayers for Tua
Sad that medical professionals called this before the game, prayers for Tua. twitter.com/chrisnowinski1…

The injury versus the Bengals happened in the second quarter on a hit by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai. Tua was on the field for quite some time before the stretcher was brought out and taken to a local hospital in Cincinnati.

Should Tua Tagovailoa even been on the field versus the Bengals?

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
The biggest question for fans was why Tagovailoa was even on the field playing Thursday Night given what happened to him just three days prior.

The NFLPA is currently looking into the Dolphins' concussion protocol after what took place against Buffalo.

Per Mark Maske's report for The Washington Post, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said the league has "every indication" Miami followed the right concussion protocols in handling the quarterback's injury, which the team and Tualater said was a back injury and not a head injury.

In speaking to Maske, NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said:

"Every indication from our perspective is that it was [followed]," "I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we'll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in."

Given Tagovailoa's second head-related injury within three days, we'll see if the league's investigation clears the medical staff of the Dolphins.

