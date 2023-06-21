Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wouldn’t want Tyreek Hill to be in charge of taking care of his children.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was asked during teammate Xavien Howard’s Celebrity Softball Game.

“Who on your team would you not let babysit your kids?”

The former Alabama play-caller responded:

“Probably Tyreek [Hill]”

After giving that answer, this Twitter video showed a montage of Tyreek Hill’s online antics.

But after what transpired recently, Tagovailoa might be right after Tyreek Hill went under police investigation for alleged assault.

The authorities confirmed to TMZ Sports that the four-time First Team All-Pro wideout is under investigation for assault/battery.

South Florida’s WPLG Local 10 News first reported that Hill slapped a boat employee on the back of his head. The incident occurred at Haulover Marina when Hill tried to board a boat without permission.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that the charter crew employee doesn’t want to press charges as of writing. NFL fans gave their take on Hill’s alleged assault incident.

Hill was initially seen spending time with his agent and University of Miami alumnus Drew Rosenhaus. The seven-time Pro Bowler refused to follow suit when “The Shark” held a real shark.

Rosenhaus negotiated the deal that made Tyreek Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. His four-year, $120 million deal includes a league-leading $72.2 million guaranteed money among wide receivers. Meanwhile, his $30 million annual average value also makes him number one in his position.

Hill repaid the Dolphins’ trust by having one of his best seasons. Last year, he earned a Pro Bowl and a First Team All-Pro selection after finishing with career-highs of 119 receptions and 1,710 yards. He also had eight total touchdowns (seven receiving).

A brief history of Tyreek Hill’s legal troubles

While he is a star on the football field, Hill has had a spotty record off the gridiron. In 2014, when he was still at Oklahoma State, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault charges brought by his pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal.

For his sentence, he was placed on a three-year probation, a year-long batterer’s program, and an anger management course. Hill was also under domestic abuse evaluation and was dismissed by Oklahoma State.

The couple reconciled in 2018, and Espinal gave birth to a baby boy. However, that child was the subject of the 2019 child abuse investigation involving Tyreek Hill. Child services took the boy away from Hill and Espinal after suffering from a broken arm.

While the authorities in Kansas City did not press charges, they investigated battery allegations. The NFL conducted its investigation but concluded not to bestow sanctions on Hill.

It was later revealed that an accident, not a forced injury, caused the broken arm. However, an audio recording from the incident had Espinal asking why their son claimed Hill broke his arm.

