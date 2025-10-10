Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah enjoys fun 'mommy' moments with kids during indoor play session with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke [PICS]

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, and Quinton Bell's fiancé, Brooke, enjoyed some quality time with their kids. On Thursday, Brooke Weiss shared photos of a &quot;Mommy and Me&quot; class that she and Annah Tagovailoa took their to. Annah Tagovailoa reshared the photos on her Instagram Story of their children enjoying a sensory box with sand. Ace and Maisey Tagovailoa could be seen near Quinton and Beckham Bell. &quot;Mommy and me class,&quot; the caption read. Tagovailoa's wife Annah reshared photos from a special outing with their kids. (Photos via Annah Tagovailoa's Instagram Story)Tua and Annah Tagovailoa and Quinton Bell and Brooke Weiss are close friends off the football field. The two couples even spent time vacationing together during the off season along with their children.Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shared love for QB during rough start to seasonTua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the season. The Dolphins are currently 1-4 and the quarterback will be without one of his biggest offensive weapons, Tyreek Hill after he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 4. Annah Tagovailoa recently shared an Instagram post after the Dolphins' lone win this season over the New York Jets. The Dolphins took a 27-21 win over the Jets and Annah shared her pride for her husband. She shared a series of photos from the Week 4 game including pregame warmups and a photo alongside Brooke Weiss on the sidelines. &quot;Always so proud of #1 🐬🤍&quot; Annah shared. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncluded in the carousel of photos was one of their son, Ace, near the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium. The three-year-old was wearing his dad's No.1 Miami Dolphins jersey for the game. Tua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah reportedly met while both were students at the University of Alabama. They married in July 2022 in a private ceremony before Miami Dolphins training camp. The couple didn't share social media photos of each other until they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in 2023, confirming their marital status after speculation. The couple tends to keep their family life private and off of social media platforms.