  Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah enjoys fun 'mommy' moments with kids during indoor play session with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke [PICS]

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah enjoys fun 'mommy' moments with kids during indoor play session with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke [PICS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:00 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, and Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke shared a special Mommy and me moments with their kids. (Photos via Annah Tagovailoa's Instagram/ Brooke Weiss' Instagram)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, and Quinton Bell's fiancé, Brooke, enjoyed some quality time with their kids. On Thursday, Brooke Weiss shared photos of a "Mommy and Me" class that she and Annah Tagovailoa took their to.

Annah Tagovailoa reshared the photos on her Instagram Story of their children enjoying a sensory box with sand. Ace and Maisey Tagovailoa could be seen near Quinton and Beckham Bell.

"Mommy and me class," the caption read.
Tagovailoa&#039;s wife Annah reshared photos from a special outing with their kids. (Photos via Annah Tagovailoa&#039;s Instagram Story)
Tagovailoa's wife Annah reshared photos from a special outing with their kids. (Photos via Annah Tagovailoa's Instagram Story)

Tua and Annah Tagovailoa and Quinton Bell and Brooke Weiss are close friends off the football field. The two couples even spent time vacationing together during the off season along with their children.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shared love for QB during rough start to season

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have had a rough start to the season. The Dolphins are currently 1-4 and the quarterback will be without one of his biggest offensive weapons, Tyreek Hill after he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 4.

Annah Tagovailoa recently shared an Instagram post after the Dolphins' lone win this season over the New York Jets. The Dolphins took a 27-21 win over the Jets and Annah shared her pride for her husband. She shared a series of photos from the Week 4 game including pregame warmups and a photo alongside Brooke Weiss on the sidelines.

"Always so proud of #1 🐬🤍" Annah shared.
Included in the carousel of photos was one of their son, Ace, near the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium. The three-year-old was wearing his dad's No.1 Miami Dolphins jersey for the game.

Tua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah reportedly met while both were students at the University of Alabama. They married in July 2022 in a private ceremony before Miami Dolphins training camp.

The couple didn't share social media photos of each other until they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in 2023, confirming their marital status after speculation. The couple tends to keep their family life private and off of social media platforms.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
