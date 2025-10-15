Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah unveils secret to 'stay disciplined' with workouts amid hectic schedule as NFL wife

Game days are hectic for Tua Tagovailoa and his wife, Annah, as they also do their best to fulfill parenting and partner duties. However, she is not letting it affect her workout routine. Annah recently revealed her secret to staying disciplined for her fitness goals.

She held a Q&A session on Instagram on Tuesday, with one fan asking her to share workout tips or secrets. Annah admitted to relying on a fixed routine, and to help her stick to it, she admitted to often taking a friend's help.

"I try to get into a routine with my workouts," Annah wrote. "I usually will set a schedule at the beginning of the week, and that helps me to stay disciplined! I also try to work out with a friend or have company! This holds me accountable on those mornings where I don't have as much motivation."

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah unveils secret to 'stay disciplined' with workouts (Image Credit: Annah/IG)

Annah previously shared the reality of NFL friendships during another Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month. The influencer said it's been tough for her to maintain friendships due to her busy lifestyle and players constantly moving from one team to another.

"This can definitely be tough, especially with such a busy lifestyle," Annah wrote on Oct. 3. "Being intentional and checking in on your friends is super important! I feel like we are constantly sharing little pieces of our days and milestones of our babies, so we feel connected and close."

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah opened up about having 'very superstitious' nature

When it comes to supporting the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, takes no risks, despite turning "very superstitious." A fan asked about her game day rituals on Tuesday.

"Not necessarily any rituals!" Annah wrote on Instagram. "Each gameday looks a little different! I try to put the kids in football pjs the night before! I wish I could say I always remember to do this (laughing emoji). I am very superstitious if something is working during the game, I keep it going!"

After losing their Week 6 game to the Chargers 29-27, the Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

