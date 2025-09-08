Tua Tagovailoa seemingly throws Dolphins teammates under the bus in postgame interview after disasterclass vs. Colts

Tua Tagovailoa had a nightmare outing in the Miami Dolphins’ 33-8 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His postgame comments make rounds on the internet as Mike McDaniel's men introspect what went wrong.The quarterback threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. This was former Alabama QB's seventh three-turnover game since 2020. When pressed about his turnovers, Tagovailoa pushed back, saying,“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game,” he said. “I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today.”But what stood out most was the QB’s pointed remark about his teammates.“I want to see if the same guys are watching film on Tuesday… I want to see how everyone goes about their process,” Tagovailoa said.Also read: &quot;He's going to the Chiefs,&quot; &quot;He’s def getting moved&quot;: NFL fans react to Tyreek Hill &quot;crashing out&quot; on the sidelines during Dolphins vs Colts showdownMike McDaniel gets honest on Tua Tagovailoa struggles vs. ColtsThe Miami Dolphins opened the 2025 season with a 33-8 loss to the Colts. McDaniel didn’t sugarcoat his QB's rough day but spread the blame across the roster, not only Tua Tagovailoa.“There’s throws he makes nine times out of 10, and he didn’t make them today,” the head coach said. “Definitely not all on him — too many people failed at the execution of their jobs.”If the Dolphins don’t clean up their act fast, the cracks in Miami’s locker room could widen quickly. Tyreek Hill, who caught four passes for 40 yards on six targets, summed the day in raw fashion:“This was a big kick in the balls for us.”Hill has had a rocky history with the franchise. The 31-year-old hinted last season that he could walk away from Miami after a Week 18 collapse. Although he later apologized, Sunday’s frustrations and sideline meltdown from the Dolphins WR have again ignited questions around his loyalty.Also read: WATCH: Tyreek Hill's sideline meltdown goes viral after Tua Tagovailoa struggles mightily vs. Colts in season opener