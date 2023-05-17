Back in the 2010s, Taylor Lautner was a name as famous as some football players. The Twilight star helped rope in a new generation of vampire fans like how Tom Brady popularized football among millions. Fans of both sources of entertainment would be interested to know that Lautner is a fan of the sport but in a potentially controversial way.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, the actor revealed his interest in two NFC teams, saying:

Will the New Orleans Saints reach the playoffs in 2023?

"I know it's tricky. I would say I'm both a Lions and Saints fan. My like, hometown loyalty goes to the Lions. But I'm friends with Sean Payton and the Saints organization, who I met while filming the Twilight movies in Baton Rouge. So I love them both: Lions and Saints."

Good Morning Football @gmfb "I'm very excited, I just wish it would've happened like 3 years ago when the team was at it's peak..."



Taylor Lautner on the Saints signing Derek Carr "I'm very excited, I just wish it would've happened like 3 years ago when the team was at it's peak..."Taylor Lautner on the Saints signing Derek Carr https://t.co/wwv0IBOnQI

He continued, diving into how he felt about the Saints' current situation:

"Excited? Yeah, I'm very excited. I just wish it would have happened like three years ago when the team was at its peak. I was at the NFC championship game against the Rams. Nickell Robey-Coleman. We were in Sean's box. [The] stadium was silent, so I wish we had Derek [Carr] then, but I'm excited to see what he can do, and the division's up for grabs."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Saints are expected to retain star WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden one-year deal to keep him in New Orleans for the 2023 season. One of the NFL’s best when healthy, Thomas sticks with his new QB Derek Carr. Sources: The #Saints are expected to retain star WR Michael Thomas on an incentive-laden one-year deal to keep him in New Orleans for the 2023 season. One of the NFL’s best when healthy, Thomas sticks with his new QB Derek Carr. https://t.co/lMm6dS8HZ6

Lions' season-opener pits them against Kansas City

Jared Goff at Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Lautner hasn't watched the Detroit Lions play a down yet, but many could calculate that he's thrilled with how things have gone overall for the franchise in recent days. Unlike the vast majority of teams to perennially miss the playoffs over the last several decades, the Lions will get one of the most coveted primetime showings of 2023.

Instead of a Super Bowl rematch, or a matchup between two playoff powerhouses, the Lions will be taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Some are shocked by the move made by the league while others are nervously pointing to the titanic Monday Night Football showdown between the two from the late 20-teens.

Many still perceive the Lions as the clear underdogs, but they vanquished Aaron Rodgers in their most recent appearance on the gridiron. Can they do the same to the player that many perceive to be his successor?

