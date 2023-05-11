NFL schedule release 2023 leaks: Everything we know so far including Chiefs opener

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get back-to-back Super Bowls victories in the 2023 NFL season.

While the full schedule hasn't been released, the Chiefs are set to host the opening game against a very talented NFC team.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City will face head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions on September 7. Kansas City last faced the Lions in Week 4 of the 2019 season at Ford Field.

Patrick Mahomes and company will raise their second banner in four years against Dan Campbell’s revamped Detroit squad. BREAKING: #Chiefs will play the #Lions to open the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night, September 7, sources tell @theScore Patrick Mahomes and company will raise their second banner in four years against Dan Campbell’s revamped Detroit squad. BREAKING: #Chiefs will play the #Lions to open the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night, September 7, sources tell @theScore. Patrick Mahomes and company will raise their second banner in four years against Dan Campbell’s revamped Detroit squad.

Fans will be treated to the Chiefs on Christmas Day as they will host their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. The last time these two teams faced off, Kansas City did the infamous ring around the Rosie huddle at Allegiant Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers will not have Aaron Rodgers on their roster for the first time in nearly two decades. However, the team will have five games on primetime, including a Week 5 matchup against the Raiders, and face wide receiver Davante Adams for the first time.

Also, the Jordan Love era will start versus their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.

- Five prime time games even without Rodgers



- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago



- Thanksgiving in Detroit



- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5



- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source):- Five prime time games even without Rodgers- Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago- Thanksgiving in Detroit- Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5- Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 https://t.co/lBvES4Wlmf

There will be five games played outside the United States. The Chiefs will travel over 4,700 miles to Germany to face the Miami Dolphins at Frankfurt Stadium in Week 9.

The other game in Germany will be in Week 10 as the Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots.

The remaining three games will be played in London as the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville will play the Buffalo Bills the following week at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which team will the Chiefs face on New Year's Eve this season?

Kansas City will face a familiar foe as they will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It is the fifth matchup between these two teams as they've faced off twice in the regular season and the playoffs since 2021.

Their last game was the AFC Championship game that saw Patrick Mahomes get the better of Burrow of the Bengals at home by a 23 - 20 score. Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

