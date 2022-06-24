"BRO WHAT IS GOING ON" - NFL fans react to the passing of yet another Pro Football HOFer

Former San Francisco 49er Hugh McElhenny passed away on June 17 at his home in Henderson, Nevada. The Hall of Fame half-back was 93 years old.
It has been a brutal off-season for NFL fans following the untimely deaths of many of its young stars. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 9, 2022. With fans still coming to terms with Haskins' death, news broke of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was killed in a road traffic accident in Texas on May 30, 2022.
The league was again in mourning this week over the tragic death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson at his home in Baltimore from unspecified causes.
Following McElhenny's death, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the string of unfortunate news in the NFL world, share stories of the legendary half-back, and extend their condolences.
One fan expressed his shock at another death in the NFL world:
One took the opportunity to remind fans of McElhenny's age:
The former University of Washington star still has many Husky fans, who were quick to express their thanks:
Stories of the man nicknamed the King have been passed down from generation to generation:
Hugh was undoubtedly a San Francisco 49ers legend, and fans of the team were keen to extend their condolences and share the stories of their former half-back:
There was no shortage of classic McElhenny stories, as fans were eager to underline his greatness. One fan referred to the time "Hustlin' Hugh" made a 77-yard catch and run, despite losing his headgear:
The play in question was ranked as the 93rd greatest in NFL history:
The career of Hugh "The King" McElhenny
The King was the ninth overall pick for the 49ers in the 1952 NFL Draft. He would spend nine seasons as a 49er, going on to record 877 carries for 4,288 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 192 receptions for 2,640 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He quickly became part of the famed "million-dollar backfield," reaching six Pro Bowls with five All-Pro nods. He was also named in the NFL 1950s Team of the Decade.
Though he would go on to play for the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions, it is for the time spent in San Francisco for which he is most fondly remembered.
He was quickly anointed with the nicknames "The King" and "Hustlin Hugh" for his elusive, high-stepping running style and unparalleled popularity with the fans.
McElhenny is a member of three different Halls of Fame: the NFL, 49ers, and State of Washington Sports, and has had his jersey number retired by the Niners. Another legend lost, but not before he had made his mark.