"BRO WHAT IS GOING ON" - NFL fans react to the passing of yet another Pro Football HOFer

Former San Francisco 49er Hugh McElhenny passed away on June 17 at his home in Henderson, Nevada. The Hall of Fame half-back was 93 years old.

It has been a brutal off-season for NFL fans following the untimely deaths of many of its young stars. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 9, 2022. With fans still coming to terms with Haskins' death, news broke of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was killed in a road traffic accident in Texas on May 30, 2022.

The league was again in mourning this week over the tragic death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson at his home in Baltimore from unspecified causes.

Following McElhenny's death, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their shock at the string of unfortunate news in the NFL world, share stories of the legendary half-back, and extend their condolences.

Keith @Keith105105 @ProFootballHOF One of the greatest huskies ever! Rest in peace @ProFootballHOF One of the greatest huskies ever! Rest in peace

Lando @Doubledown_A @ProFootballHOF My Grandfather would always greet people, "Shake the hand that shook the hand of Hustiling Hugh." He was a big fan of Hugh from his days at UW. @ProFootballHOF My Grandfather would always greet people, "Shake the hand that shook the hand of Hustiling Hugh." He was a big fan of Hugh from his days at UW.

Timothy Jenkins @TimJenkins1962 @deetdedee @ProFootballHOF Hugh claimed he took a pay cut when he signed with the 49ers. He received more from University of Washington boosters. RIP. @deetdedee @ProFootballHOF Hugh claimed he took a pay cut when he signed with the 49ers. He received more from University of Washington boosters. RIP.

Dan Daly @dandalyonsports RIP Hurryin' Hugh McElhenny. Made it to 93! God bless him. Especially after this 77-yard mostly helmetless reception as a rookie with the #49ers in 1952. Lost his headgear making a tumbling catch at the SF 38, popped up & ran all the way to the #Giants 14. RIP Hurryin' Hugh McElhenny. Made it to 93! God bless him. Especially after this 77-yard mostly helmetless reception as a rookie with the #49ers in 1952. Lost his headgear making a tumbling catch at the SF 38, popped up & ran all the way to the #Giants 14. https://t.co/gCriq7V1jZ

: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork No. 93: @49ers rookie Hugh McElhenny’s no-helmet catch and run (Nov. 9, 1952) #NFL100 : NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork No. 93: @49ers rookie Hugh McElhenny’s no-helmet catch and run (Nov. 9, 1952) #NFL100📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/JjSLDEEEVw

The career of Hugh "The King" McElhenny

The King was the ninth overall pick for the 49ers in the 1952 NFL Draft. He would spend nine seasons as a 49er, going on to record 877 carries for 4,288 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 192 receptions for 2,640 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He quickly became part of the famed "million-dollar backfield," reaching six Pro Bowls with five All-Pro nods. He was also named in the NFL 1950s Team of the Decade.

Though he would go on to play for the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions, it is for the time spent in San Francisco for which he is most fondly remembered.

He was quickly anointed with the nicknames "The King" and "Hustlin Hugh" for his elusive, high-stepping running style and unparalleled popularity with the fans.

Dave Perkin @fiveplustools Mourning the passing of Hugh McElhenny, NFL Hall of Famer nicknamed "The King". One of the most exciting open field runners of all time, Hugh starred with the 49ers, Vikings and Giants in a 13 year pro career after setting records at the University of Washington. Mourning the passing of Hugh McElhenny, NFL Hall of Famer nicknamed "The King". One of the most exciting open field runners of all time, Hugh starred with the 49ers, Vikings and Giants in a 13 year pro career after setting records at the University of Washington. https://t.co/NYshGAPPUt

McElhenny is a member of three different Halls of Fame: the NFL, 49ers, and State of Washington Sports, and has had his jersey number retired by the Niners. Another legend lost, but not before he had made his mark.

