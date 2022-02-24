Twitter sleuth believes he has evidence to prove that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are still together

An eagle-eyed Twitter fan believes he has evidence that proves Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are still together. Speculation has been rife over the last couple of weeks with reports and rumors that the pair had decided to separate.

Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to talk about life and all things football. The four-time NFL MVP spoke about several topics, but it was one moment that a Twitter user found interesting.

The user posted:

"Since I’m a psychopath, I have concluded that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are in fact still together by observing a coffee mug… below is my evidence @AaronRodgers12 can you confirm that she was the woman in the background?"

"Since I'm a psychopath, I have concluded that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are in fact still together by observing a coffee mug… below is my evidence @AaronRodgers12 can you confirm that she was the woman in the background?"

It was certainly a keen observation from the fan.

Are Rodgers and Woodley still together?

Rumors have been swirling that Rodgers and Woodley have split.

The 38-year-old quarterback's coffee mug was certainly a good catch from the Twitter user.

To further add fuel to the fire, during his chat with McAfee, a woman could be heard talking and laughing in the background, with McAfee in particular noticing the voice sounding like Woodley.

“This is a big clip ok, what your saying right now is going to be heard by a lot of people, there’s people laughing in the background." I don’t want to just jump to any conclusions but I just wanted to let you know, it sounds like a woman laughing in the background. I would just like that to be known out there.”

gifdsports @gifdsports Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley?

Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley?

“ It’s the TV,” the quarterback replied.

Make of that what you will, but for some, the voice heard in the background is clearly that of the actress.

One fan posted in response to the video, saying that it was definitely her laugh and that no one said the pair had broken up, just that the engagement was off.

@gifdsports That's definitely her laugh. Nobody said they were broke up just their engagement was off. Or they could be friends still. Good for them.

The Tweets did not stop there, with posts from several other fans saying it was definitely Woodley in the background.

The first observation of the coffee mug that the quarterback was using looked to be the same one Woodley was posing with. Add to that the woman's voice and laugh heard in the background of his interview, and it seems the pair are still together.

Either way, as usual when the four-time MVP appears on the Pat McAfee Show, it always creates plenty of talking points and headlines.

Edited by Adam Dickson