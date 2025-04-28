Tyler Booker's GF Kalani shares heartfelt post celebrating Cowboys No.12 draft pick

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker as the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby, shared a picture of the couple rocking Cowboys hats and wrote a heartfelt message for Booker:

“Congratulations on your accomplishments my love. I am so so proud of you for following your dreams since you were a baby! Thank you for allowing me to be there for you on this journey for the past 2 1/2 years. I thank God for putting you in my life every day. I got you till the wheels fall off baby! HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!! ⭐️💙🤍,” Kalini wrote in her caption.

“I feel like as a man, nobody grows in comfort, you have to be in situations where you're uncomfortable, that's how you grow as a man. When you have to figure some stuff out, like okay, how bad do I really love football, how bad do I really want this?" said the former Alabama guard in his draft press conference.

Booker's formative years at IMG Academy shaped his character and leadership, along with his parents, who always backed the 21-year-old Connecticut native to push through and break barriers.

Micah Parsons excited over Cowboys' "beast" pick in form of Tyler Booker

Micah Parsons wanted the Cowboys to be able to land Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was eventually picked No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Thus, Jerry Jones' team pivoted and picked Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12.

Parsons made his feelings known on Booker during his live stream on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, saying,

“I am excited about the pick. This guy is a beast, he is a beast, and I look at him and Tyler Smith, guard on guard with Zack Martin leaving, this is one of those picks, wow, he is a beast. I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball. That’s it. I’m not mad at the pick.”

The Cowboys hope Booker's help will address their offensive line issues, especially after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro right guard Zach Martin.

