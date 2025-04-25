Tyler Booker's girlfriend Kalani sends 5-word message after Cowboys draft ex-Alabama G with No. 12 pick

Right after Tyler Booker was picked 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday's 2025 NFL Draft, his girlfriend, Kalani, shared her excitement. Booker spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before declaring for the draft.
Kalani reposted the announcement of his draft pick by Alabama football team's Instagram account on her account's story and wrote:
“How Bout Dem Cowboys Baby.”
She also included two heart emojis, one blue and one white, which matched the team’s colors.
Kalani Bagsby is a student-athlete at the University of Alabama. She runs track and field and is studying Public Relations. Kalani also helps out with the school’s sports communication team.
Kalani and Tyler have been together since their college days at Alabama. She has always supported him during his NCAA Football journey.
How the Cowboys will benefit from drafting Tyler Booker
Tyler Booker is expected to be a big help to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line. After star guard Zack Martin retired, the Cowboys needed someone strong to take his place, and Booker is a great choice. He plays with power and can do the job well.
Booker is very good at blocking for running plays. He uses his size and strength to push defenders out of the way and make space for the running backs.
Booker is also strong in pass protection. He’s good at stopping defenders who try to push straight through. He’s smart and uses good technique, which helps keep quarterback Dak Prescott safe.
At Alabama, Tyler Booker mostly played left guard, but he can also play right guard. This gives the Cowboys more choices for how they build their offensive line.
