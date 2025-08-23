  • home icon
  NFL
  "Tyler Swoft, Secret Agent": NFL fans react as Taylor Swift look-alike gets spotted at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

“Tyler Swoft, Secret Agent”: NFL fans react as Taylor Swift look-alike gets spotted at Chiefs vs. Bears preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:39 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, made headlines during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears preseason game on Friday. In a photo going viral on social media, a look-alike of the pop icon was seen at Arrowhead Stadium.

She had the same hairstyle as Taylor Swift while flaunting a red dress and sipping a drink.

You can check out the photo of the look-alike below:

Fans shared their reactions to the singer-songwriter's doppleganger.

Swift has been a topic of discussion since her appearance on Travis and Jason Kecle's podcast, "The New Heights." On the show, she announced the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl. She stated that this new project contains 12 tracks along with a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter and will be released on October 3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have grown closer since they started dating in 2023. According to an article by US Weekly, an anonymous source opened up about how the couple strengthened their bond this offseason and are looking to start a family of their own.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever," the source said. "They want to be married and have kids in the future. They're both genuinely ready for that chapter."

Retired NFL star reminisces about Taylor Swift's gesture towards his 12-year-old daughter

Former NFL star Greg Olsen recently spent a weekend with Travis Kelce and his girlfriend. During this time, his 12-year-old daughter got the opportunity to meet with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.

In an interview with US Weekly, Olsen shared his true feelings about the pop icon. He also talked about his daughter's interaction with Swift.

"She's super gracious," Olsen said. "She was taking pictures with my (12-year-old) daughter (Talbot). Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her.
"For two and half days, she was a part of the group and just had a really good time. After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis."

Taylor Swift attended several home games of the Chiefs to support Travis Kelce in the past two years. Expect her to continue being the TE's pillar of support this upcoming season as they aim for another Super Bowl appearance.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
