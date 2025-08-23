  • home icon
  "At least he is not wearing Taylor Swift shirt": NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's outfit as Chiefs TE arrives for preseason game vs. Bears

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 01:12 GMT
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in their final preseason game of the year on Friday. The team's social media page shared a clip of the veteran TE arriving at Arrowhead Stadium for the game.

Travis Kelce flaunted a grey t-shirt that contained the logo of the iconic rock band AC/DC. He paired it with black shorts, a cap and a pair of sunglasses.

You can check out Kelce's game-day fit below.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the 10-time Pro Bowler's game-day fit.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion is gearing up for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, they were on course to three-peat the Lombardi trophy, but Andy Reid's team lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

While Kelce had an underwhelming campaign, his performance at the Super Bowl was worse. The TE had just four catches for 39 yards in that game. This led to speculations about the 35-year-old's potential retirement.

However, Kelce believes he can continue playing at the professional level. During an appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boy" podcast in July, the TE opened up about his retirement plans after the 2025 season.

He explained that his two-year extension would end next year and he remains unsure of his NFL future.

Travis Kelce admits to entertainment opportunities derailing his Super Bowl three-peat dreams

Apart from his on-field achievements, the veteran TE has also been slowly making waves in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with GQ, Kelce confessed to how these Hollywood opportunities had an impact on his performance on the field in the past two years.

"Win a Super Bowl is the only goal," Kelce said. "It's the only goal. It's every goal. I think I might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.
"I don't say this as, 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want to product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been up to my standard. I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys."

Travis Kelce's most recent Hollywood appearance was in Happy Gilmore 2. He and his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, are also launching their new steakhouse diner next month in Kansas City.

