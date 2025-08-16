Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt reveals Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift demanding 'typical fan' move ahead of pop icon's NFL game debut

Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game two years ago, and team owner Clark Hunt still remembers all the details from that day. During his guest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Hunt reflected on Swift's visit to Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023 for the Chiefs vs. Bears game.

Hunt claimed that he had offered the "Blank Space" singer "some special security" that day; however, she ended up refusing it.

"I think the most amazing thing about that first game, which caught us all by surprise, was the fact that she literally walked in the front door," Hunt said. "We offered her some special security, and she said: 'No. I just want to be a typical fan.' I’m coming through the front door.”

Taylor Swift is expected to attend more Chiefs games in the 2025 NFL season compared to the last two seasons. According to a June report from PEOPLE, an unnamed source told the publication that Swift planned on offering her complete support to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, considering she no longer has to worry about her Eras Tour responsibilities.

“Not just because she loves supporting Travis," the source told People. "But because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule. This fall will be completely different."

Clark Hunt praised Taylor Swift for Chiefs massive fanbase growth

The NFL and Chiefs have both benefited from Taylor Swift's influence, which has helped attract and develop a fond interest in football among her female fans. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt praised the "All Too Well" singer for her contribution to growing the Chiefs' fanbase.

"I have people come up to me all the time and tell me, ‘Thank you.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you for what?’" Clark said. "And then they tell me, ‘Thank you because my 10-year-old daughter now insists on watching NFL football with me.’ Of course, that’s largely because of Taylor Swift."

As Kelce and Swift have been together for almost 2 years, there have been marriage rumors swirling among fans. Amidst wedding speculations, an astrologer recently predicted the couple's long-term future.

