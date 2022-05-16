“I understand what’s going on in the business side” – Tyrann Mathieu wasn’t surprised to see Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill

One of the biggest trades this offseason was when the Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Former teammate Tyrann Mathieu was asked if he was shocked when Tyreek Hill was traded on the Rich Eisen Show.

Mathieu said:

“I wasn’t as surprised as shocked. I’ve seen a lot in this business and I think I'm one of those people that I kind of understands what's going on in the business side as well, not just on field and everything. With the the wide receiver market and how everything is kind of playing out, I could see that happening a lot more in the future."

He went on to say:

"Where here you have a guy that you think is irreplaceable but for the right a lot of money, you can move on from anybody.”

The Chiefs traded six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50), a fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We have traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. We have traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Following the trade, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach spoke about the situation on PFT PM and claimed that it was the best move for the organization.

"Trades like that are never easy, and they're always emotional. I mean, I know it's a business. Everyone knows this, from people that are gyms and coaches, and certainly players. I mean, the other day, it's business."

He continued:

"But it doesn't mean that you are totally void of emotional attachments. And he was certainly a player we had one with and it was tough, but I think it was certainly the best thing for organization."

Tyrann Mathieu understood his lack of contract when the Kansas City Chiefs signed Justin Reid

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

If there's one player that knows the NFL is all about business, it's Mathieu. He entered the 2022 offseason as a free agent. He was expected to get a deal done with the Chiefs, but instead they signed former Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year deal.

It caught Mathieu by surprise when the Chiefs never offered him a deal and he was heartbroken by it.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11



Tyrann Mathieu met me at a New Orleans cafe, where he says he would’ve signed Justin Reid's deal had the Chiefs offered it.



We talked football, life, social media, chasing happiness and the human side of NFL business: "Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken.”Tyrann Mathieu met me at a New Orleans cafe, where he says he would’ve signed Justin Reid's deal had the Chiefs offered it.We talked football, life, social media, chasing happiness and the human side of NFL business: kansascity.com/sports/spt-col… "Bro, I was depressed. Heartbroken.”Tyrann Mathieu met me at a New Orleans cafe, where he says he would’ve signed Justin Reid's deal had the Chiefs offered it.We talked football, life, social media, chasing happiness and the human side of NFL business:kansascity.com/sports/spt-col…

The good news for him is that he has signed with his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints, on a three-year deal. Mathieu is back in Louisiana with Jarvis Landry, who also recently signed with the Saints.

The two will be looking to help the Saints improve on last season's 9-8 record and topple the Tampa Bay Bucanners in a difficult NFC South.

Edited by John Maxwell