"Every team needs a guy like him" - Tyrann Mathieu lauds Draymond Green's contribution to Warriors dynasty following NBA Finals win

The Golden State Warriors have just recently won the NBA Championship, and one of their key members that represents their identity is forward, Draymond Green.

Green is a four-time All-Star, four-time NBA Champion and is a former defensive player of the year. He doesn't score the most points, but he's physical and is a defensive nightmare.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu thinks every team should have a player like Green.

"Say what you want about him, but every team needs a guy like him… in every sport…. He’s Top dawg as a teammate on any team. The kind of guy that helps you win, on and off the floor

Tyrann Mathieu has a good feeling about being apart of the New Orlens Saints

It's not often that an NFL player gets to play for his hometown. In the Honey Badger's situation, that is the case. The former Chief will be playing where he grew up in New Orleans and is excited to be a Saint.

The former all-pro safety said:

“Yeah it is an adjustment. Obviously, different system, different playbook. Just thankful I was able to get three weeks under my belt before minicamp. Gotta great feel for it, we got a ways to go."

“On paper, we are a very talented group. Not just on paper, but in our heads as well. We are ready to line up in front of anybody. With that, there is a lot of things we need to get done as far as chemistry. We are getting to know each other, see how each other plays."

Mathieu added that it's a good feeling to be a part of the Saints.

Mathieu added:

“I have always heard great things about the Saints organization. Me playing other places. I have always had the opportunity to come back here and put on my camp. I have always known it to be a great organization. To be a part of it, it is a good feeling."

Mathieu will be entering his 10th season in the NFL, but is still one of the best safeties in the league.

