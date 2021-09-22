Golden State Warriors Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

There is arguably no team in the NBA whose future is more uncertain than the Golden State Warriors. They are entering the 2021-22 NBA season with title hopes, but their roster doesn't seem to be built for a championship run. They have made some incredibly ambitious moves in the offseason, so their 2021-22 campaign could either be a resounding success or a massive failure.

It isn't easy being a Dubs fan at the moment. From championship parades and ring ceremonies to demoralizing injuries and draft-night suspenses, this roller coaster ride is still not over yet.

As per Vegas oddsmakers, the Golden State Warriors currently have the fourth-highest pre-season odds to win the 2022 NBA championship, behind that of the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, a lot of 'what-ifs' need to go in their favor for them to be competitive on a daily basis.

On that note, here's a look at their roster for the upcoming season and all the key dates as Stephen Curry and co. aim to get back to glory days.

Golden State Warriors roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors roster, as presently constructed, is a blend of championship-tested veterans and inexperienced rookies.

Stephen Curry is 33, but nobody can argue that he isn't still in his prime. Klay Thompson's return has brought a smile to the faces of Bay Area fans. But there is no guarantee if he will play at an All-Star level after two consecutive season-ending injuries. Andre Iguodala is back, but is also 37, whereas only time will tell if the decision to draft unseasoned teenagers was a good one.

Here is the Golden State Warriors roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: Stephen Curry Guard 12 Klay Thompson Guard 10 Andrew Wiggins Forward 7 Draymond Green Forward 9 James Wiseman Center 1 Nemanja Bjelica Forward 6 Andre Iguodala Forward 17 Otto Porter Jr. Forward 8 Jonathan Kuminga Forward R Moses Moody Guard R Damion Lee Guard 4 Kevon Looney Center 6 Jordan Poole Guard 2 Juan Toscano-Anderson Forward 2 Chris Chiozza (Two-way) Forward 3 Mychal Mulder Guard 2 Gary Payton II Guard 5

The first five players in the table above are the starters for the Golden State Warriors. Chris Chiozza signed a two-way contract with the team on August 14th, 2021.

The Warriors have all 17 spots filled up for training camp, but with only one two-way deal. The NBA rule allows teams to have 15 players on their roster along with two players on two-way contracts. So the Golden State Warriors are expected to waive the players on non-guaranteed deals to fulfill the criteria before the regular season kicks off.

They are still in the market for a backup point guard to fill the 15th roster spot and another player for a two-way deal. Gary Payton II and Mychal Mulder are strong candidates for the 15th roster spot and the final two-way spot, respectively. Both the players are currently signed for the training camp, but aren't on guaranteed deals yet.

Moreover, Klay Thompson is technically entering his 11th season in the NBA, but was absent for the past two seasons. So his league experience can be considered as eight years. And finally, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are rookies (R).

Key dates for Golden State Warriors entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers (October 19th, 2021 - Tuesday, 10:00 PM ET).

The Golden State Warriors will face the LA Lakers at the Staples Center in their season-opener. Their home-opener will be against the LA Clippers on October 21st, 2021, and both games will be aired on TNT. The Warriors have 41 national TV games out of the 82 games in their schedule, the second-most in the NBA behind the LA Lakers.

Golden State Warriors preseason schedule and dates

NBA fans can get their early taste of basketball action in the preseason. Naturally, not many stars feature in the preseason. But a positive sign for the Bay Area fans is that Stephen Curry usually plays in them.

Here is the Golden State Warriors' preseason schedule:

Date and Time: Match: TV: Monday, 10/4/21, 10:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBC Sports Bay Area Wednesday, 10/6/21, 10:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area Friday, 10/8/21, 10:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area Tuesday, 10/12/21, 10:30 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers NBC Sports Bay Area Friday, 10/15/21, 10:00 PM ET Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area

The Golden State Warriors face the LA Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers twice in their five-day preseason schedule, once away and then at home. Their second matchup is against the Denver Nuggets at home.

The TV broadcasting schedule is yet to be officially announced by the NBA. But we know the timings and the fact that the team's local broadcaster, NBA Sports Bay Area, will certainly air the games.

