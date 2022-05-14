Tyrann Mathieu speaks out on his off-field relationship with Tom Brady

Newly-acquired New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu recently spoke about his relationship with Tom Brady on the Rich Eisen Show.

Mathieu stated that Tom Brady is a good guy and detailed how the legendary quarterback reached out to Mathieu.

“I just talked to Brady like three days ago, just congratulating him on everything. And he's such a good dude. He always reaches out to me, and I try my best to reach out to him. I think football aside, this is a good dude. This is a guy that has a lot to offer as far as just teaching you about life off the field, whether it be business, whether it be taking care of your body. He’s just a great resource to have."

Mathieu also said that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a man of good character.

"I'm also impressed that guys like him take their time to kind of entertain little guys like me. Because God knows he doesn't have to entertain anybody. But for him to kind of take the time out of his day to always reach out, he's always sending congratulations, or always be somebody of great support. I think that says a lot about his character. Very good dude. I think he’s easy to approach. He’s easy to talk to. And I think he offers you that, he offers you that ability to ask him anything or ask him whatever.”

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu got into it during Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV

In their Super Bowl LV matchup, it appeared that Brady and Mathieu got into some some heated trash talk going back-and-forth.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaeneers and Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy recently appeared on the I Am Athlete podcast and shared his perspective on the Brady-Mathieu encounter.

“Tom ain’t soft, though. Championship game, right, we’re playing the Chiefs. Tyrann Mathieu, something happened. He did something dirty or something or something like that. Oh, this what happened: AB (Antonio Brown) caught the touchdown and Tom was like, ‘Yeah!’ You know, cause Tom gets all excited. He’s like, ‘Oh, man. Great catch’ and it was on Mathieu. So Mathieu felt like ‘get off me’ type of thing. So Tom came over and was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t mean anything by that.’ So Mathieu said, ‘Nah, (expletive) that.’ Tom said, ‘Well, (expletive) you!’ The whole sideline was like, ‘Oh, he human!'”

