Tyreek Hill breaks down $120,000,000 decision to leave Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs for Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has talked about leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the past. He has openly spoken on being undervalued and underappreciated when compared to his quarterback and star tight end Travis Kelce.

Hill had mentioned that as he neared free agency in 2022, he found the Chiefs' offer miniscule compared to what he eventually accepted from the Miami Dolphins: $120 million over four years.

That topic reemerged in his Tuesday appearance on The Pivot Podcast. Hill told hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder that he considered his long-term future and image, and not just his money, when choosing his new team:

"It was a family decision. It was just one of those, 'What's gonna be the better long-term situation for my family, really all of us?' So we looked at it as far as like, 'If we go to Miami, it's gonna be a new community.' You're looking into, getting into the whole brand space... Because the brand space in KC has already taken over... Pat, Kelce, they already took that over."

He continued:

"You got to look at it as an aspect of 'While you're playing, and then after you've done playing, is there a certain area of space that you would like to take up?' And I was like, 'Yeah, Miami is perfect. I got family (there); there's so many opportunities (there), especially if we start winning.'"

Tyreek Hill believes he is best WR in NFL, calls Dolphins better than Chiefs

Of course, a Tyreek Hill interview will not be complete if he does not make some bold claims. He has promised to hit 2,000 receiving yards - the first time it will have happened in NFL history - and give the Dolphins their first Super Bowl since the days of Larry Csonka.

In the same interview, he put himself above the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb in the wideout hierarchy, citing his versatility on special teams:

"There’s value in the return game, there’s value in coming out the edge to block a kick. Like whatever you need, in KC I was on the off-sides kick team. I want to do everything, whatever position is needed on the football field, Tyreek Hill going to do it.”

He also claimed that the Dolphins were still a better teams than the Chiefs, who beat them in the Wild Card and eventually became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to clinch cinsecutive Lombardi Trophies.