"He's not considered a wide receiver"- NFL analyst labels Tyreek Hill as a system player

Instead of wearing the Kansas City Chiefs red, Tyreek Hill will be wearing the Miami Dolphins white and blue this season.

After the trade between Hill and the Dolphins was announced, seemingly everyone had an opinion. Most said the Dolphins would see a massive boon as a result of the trade. However, one analyst disagrees.

Speaking on KJM on March 24th, Keyshawn Johnson gave his dissenting opinion about the wide receiver, explaining why he's hesitant to call it a home run. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah Max, but I would bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to look more like Kansas City to Tyreek Hill to look more like Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins. These types of trades for smaller receivers don't typically pan out, when you move from one team to the next."

Ty Hill @cheetah 🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home End of an era ✌🏿!!! Miami I’m coming home https://t.co/ykcZcSuy7N

In other words, Johnson sees the Chiefs remaining good and doesn't see Hill taking off in Miami. He explained his reasoning:

"Eh look, we're not talking about a Megatron and Randy Moss tight, big body type guy. We're talking about a special player that you have to have unique circumstances for him to be able to be his guy. Remember, I've always said he's in a special box. He's not considered a wide receiver."

Of course, Johnson is referencing Calvin Johnson and Randy Moss, two receivers from a different era of offense.

Hill was the catalyst for speed becoming a key offensive characteristic in building a team. Despite this, Johnson says that Hill was a product of Andy Reid and not a great player in his own right.

And again - Chargers, Bills AFC Championship game will be I was already leaning towards picking the Chargers to win the AFC West ... get Tyreek Hill off the Chiefs and that'll seal it for meAnd again - Chargers, Bills AFC Championship game will be I was already leaning towards picking the Chargers to win the AFC West ... get Tyreek Hill off the Chiefs and that'll seal it for meAnd again - Chargers, Bills AFC Championship game will be 🔥

Tyreek Hill's resume up to this point

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Of course, the wide receiver only has the Kansas City Chiefs on his record. This will be his first time in a new system.

However, he leaves behind a legacy of explosive production in Kansas City. According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Tyreek Hill had a productive and encouraging rookie season, earning nearly 600 yards, but it was nowhere near the level of Ja'Marr Chase.

Since 2017, the wide receiver has earned at least 1000 yards in four out of five seasons. He's also earned at least 1200 yards in three of those seasons. The only year in which he didn't reach 1000 yards was in 2019, when he was only available for 12 games.

His best season came in 2018, when he earned 1479 yards, 87 catches, and 12 touchdowns. Now 28 years old, the wide receiver is in his prime. Will Hill prove Johnson wrong?

