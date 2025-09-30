  • home icon
  Tyreek Hill drops 3-word message after undergoing surgery for dislocated knee in Dolphins vs. Jets MNF game

Tyreek Hill drops 3-word message after undergoing surgery for dislocated knee in Dolphins vs. Jets MNF game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:49 GMT
NFL: SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins - Source: Getty
Tyreek Hill shared an update on his knee injury.- Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins may have gotten their first win of the season but, they lost Tyreek Hill due to a serious knee injury. In the third quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Jets, Hill caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and then landed out of bounds.

The "Monday Night Football" broadcast showed the moment when Hill's knee was clearly dislocated. The wide receiver was carted off the field at Hard Rock Stadium and transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he underwent imaging and observation.

On Tuesday morning, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver shared a photo on his Instagram Story, showing him lying in a hospital bed before he was headed to surgery.

"Here we go."-Hill captioned his Instagram Story.
Tyreek Hill gave an update on his status after Monday night&#039;s injury. (Photo via Tyreek Hill&#039;s Instagram Story)
Tyreek Hill gave an update on his status after Monday night's injury. (Photo via Tyreek Hill's Instagram Story)

It was reported on Tuesday that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver not only suffered a dislocated knee, but also serious ligament damage including a torn ACL. The Dolphins will now have to continue the rest of the season without their top offensive weapon.

Tyreek Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus sent well wishes ahead of WR's surgery

Tyreek Hill is headed for a long rehabilitation as he works to overcome a serious knee injury. The first step is the surgery he is having on Tuesday morning, just hours after the injury took place during Monday night's game.

Hill's longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus was at the hospital with the wide receiver and his parents ahead of his surgery. Rosenhaus shared a photo of the four and shared his well wishes and confidence in Hill's recovery.

"You got this ⁦@cheetah"-Drew Rosenhaus wrote on X.

The 31-year-old is currently under contract through the 2026 NFL season. His base salary for next season is $29 million with $11 million being fully guaranteed in March 2026. The Miami Dolphins will take a salary cap hit of $51 million for Hill's contract next season. The Dolphins were reportedly contemplating a trade or possible release next offseason however, with his current knee injury those plans are likely not on the table any longer.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
