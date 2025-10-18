Tyreek Hill drops heartfelt confession on missing NFL grind after devastating knee injury in Week 4 game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made a touching confession about his injury absence from the team. In a video posted on his Snapchat story on Friday, the 31-year-old receiver confessed that he misses playing on Sunday nights.

He said:

“Y’all wanna hear something crazy? I miss playing on Sundays.”

Tyreek Hill's Snapchat story

Hill suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 during the Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets. His knee got badly twisted after a catch near the sideline during the game. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel later revealed he had dislocated his knee.

The former Super Bowl champion left the field with an air cast over his leg as he was carted away. McDaniel commended Hill’s reaction to the injury during a press chat later, saying:

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen have such a terrible experience. He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good; just make sure the guys get this win.’ He was focused on the team.”

Tyreek Hill would undergo surgery to repair his dislocated knee as well as some torn ligaments, including his ACL. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the surgery went very well. He said:

“It’s about rehab, and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season.”

In another interview with a Miami TV station, Rosenhaus added:

“There is no nerve damage, no blood flow issues, no broken bones, the knee cartilage is fine.”

How the Dolphins are moving on without Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill had 21 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown before he went down with the knee injury. The Dolphins have since signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. from New Orleans to fill in for Hill.

While Hill’s agent has set a return date for the receiver for the start of next season, many sources within the league disagree. According to a CBS report, the Dolphins will likely cut the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver before the 2026 season.

Since he joined the league in 2017, Tyreek Hill has consistently been one of the top receivers in the NFL. He led the league in receiving yards in 2023 before a challenging 2024 season that saw his relationship with Miami strained.

Many believe he was on course for a rebound this season before his unfortunate injury, with doubts now hanging over his future in the NFL.

