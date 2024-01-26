Tyreek Hill fired ‘fu***ng boneheaded’ person responsible for filing divorce with wife Keeta Vaccaro

Earlier this week, news of Tyreek Hill's divorce from his wife Keeta Vaccaro spread rapidly. However, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins immediately dispelled all rumors and clarified that the divorce had not been filed.

One day after the news of the divorce filing broke, Hill confirmed that the divorce was indeed filed by people from his circle but it was without his approval. The NFL star reportedly dismissed those responsible because the scenario was peculiar.

As per TMZ, Hill said this on his Twitch stream:

"I just gotta say that it sucks that A, yeah, a lot of our stuff is public record, But behind closed doors, a lot of people got fired, too, for just doing things without a 'yes.'"

"It sucks that me and my wife gotta go through that. Like yeah, public records says it and right now we’re in a spot of fixing it -- I fired the fu***ng bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.”

After the news about the divorce went viral on social media, Keeta Vaccaro shared a video of her working out with Hill. That further clarified that the couple is on good terms and are not parting ways with each other.

The last few months have been tough for Hill and his family as their house also caught fire and although nobody was harmed, there were certainly some valuables that were destroyed.

With the Miami Dolphins already knocked out of the playoffs, Hill is spending more time with his family. He is often seen streaming on Twitch where he regularly plays Fortnite and interacts with his fans.

Tyreek Hill had a phenomenal season with the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill: AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Although the Dolphins fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl, Tyreek Hill had a phenomenal season. He wasn't able to get to 2000 receiving yards due to injury but played like the best wide receiver in the NFL this season.

In 16 games he had 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hill averaged 15.1 yards per reception and an impressive 112.4 receiving yards per game.

The Dolphins dealt with multiple injuries to their star players this past season and they will get better. Similarly, Hill can also break the barrier and become the first player in NFL history to record 2000 receiving yards next season.