The sports media world is coming to grips with the news that the Pat McAfee Show is going to have a new home this fall and it appears Tyreek Hill is on board with it.

McAfee opened up his show Tuesday amid speculation that he was "up to something" and it turns out he was. In a bombshell announcement, McAfee announced that the show he had built from the ground up with the help of some of his best friends, was now going to be appearing on ESPN across all their channels.

It is a huge move for McAfee and his show and Hill is just one of many people who are happy with how Pat has gone about his business.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hill tweeted:

"Pat Mcafee showing people it’s not about what position you play , all about how you use your creative skills and just have fun. Translation : it’s not the size of the boat but the motion in the ocean. #PatMcafee"

Ty Hill @cheetah Pat Mcafee showing people it’s not about what position you play , all about how you use your creative skills and just have fun Pat Mcafee showing people it’s not about what position you play , all about how you use your creative skills and just have fun

Ty Hill @cheetah Translation : it’s not the size of the boat but the motion in the ocean #PatMcafee Translation : it’s not the size of the boat but the motion in the ocean #PatMcafee

The move to ESPN has come as a surprise to many as McAfee's show isn't your conventional sports show. They have fun, make jokes at each other's expense, and swear.

Whether or not the higher-ups at ESPN will want them to reign it in or not isn't known (the swearing sure will be), but it is a landmark day for Pat McAfee and the empire he is slowly building.

Pat McAfee to cancel FanDuel contract amid ESPN move?

Super Bowl LVII - Previews

With McAfee signing a four-year deal with FanDuel, of which he is only two years into, many wonder if he will indeed cancel that contract or come to an agreement with FanDuel to get out of the deal.

It is highly likely that something will happen as Pat McAfee's reported money from ESPN will see him bring in $10 million a year. That will of course be divided up between all members of the show.

It is refreshing to see the show make waves and with his move to ESPN, it is the biggest wave of all.

Poll : 0 votes