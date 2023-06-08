Tyreek Hill or Lionel Messi? Who will emerge as the king of speed in Miami?
That is the question on everyone's lips as it was reported that the GOAT soccer player will be taking his wares stateside. Despite a lot of interest from his former club Barcelona for bringing their star player back and Saudi Arabia trying to pull out all stops, the Argentine legend has decided that the USA is going to be his next stop.
Instead of choosing to rekindle his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo in the deserts of Arabia, he is instead going to strut his stuff on the palm beaches of Florida. But if Lionel Messi had thought that he had no challenge to face once he joins Inter Miami in the MLS, Tyreek Hill has quickly disabused him of that notion.
The Miami Dolphins superstar, who has a Super Bowl ring of his own, challenged Messi to find out who is the fastest player in Miami. Of course, NFL fans are keenly aware that Tyreek Hill is known as the "Cheetah" and is widely recognized as the fastest player in the NFL.
Lionel Messi is considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time. The question remains if Miami is too small for two sporting superstars, each of whom can claim to be the biggest draw in town.
Who will emerge on top between Tyreek Hill and Lionel Messi?
It is natural to consider all the implications of this budding rivalry between Tyreek Hill and Lionel Messi. NFL is, by far, the top dog in the United States, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is a bonafide superstar in the league.
On the other hand, soccer is a more global sport. Unlike the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup takes place every four years and Lionel Messi won the most recent edition in Qatar.
Also, in terms of the annual national leagues, which can be seen as parallel to the NFL, the UEFA Champions League, Messi has won multiple titles compared to just one for Tyreek Hill.
However, the truth is that neither can call themselves the top dog in Miami just yet. For Hill, his reputation was built with the Kansas City Chiefs. So far, his record in Miami is not the same.
Similarly, Messi's record outside of Miami, previously with Barcelona and most recently with PSG, is what makes him great.
It will be interesting to see how Lionel Messi fares in the MLS with his new club Inter Miami.