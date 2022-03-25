"That's my brother for life" - Tyreek Hill pays tribute to Patrick Mahomes 

New Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has paid tribute to his former teammate Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old was traded to the Dolphins and signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the AFC team.

While speaking at his and fellow new signee Terron Armstead's introductory press conference, the 28-year-old stated that the decision to swap Kansas City for Miami was tough. He added that he still has love for his Chiefs teammates.

Hill said:

"It's tough, man. But somebody comes to you with a lot of money. It changes. The feeling inside change a little bit. Now let me stop, boy. It definitely was tough, man. Like I definitely had one of those moments. Where like, I just had to, like get in my car into his drive and just really think about, you know, the moments that I had in KC, you know, with my family, with my coaches players and like I even had a conversation with Pat.

Hill added:

"Like, that's my that's my brother for life. Like no matter what, like we don't even got to be on the same team Pat, Kelce, and a whole lot other guys, Dieter, I can name a whole lot of guys, so I'm gonna miss those guys. I know those guys still gonna ball because they Hall of Famers. And so they're gonna do their thing. And, Coach, we're gonna do this thing, too."

Securing Tyreek Hill boosts Miami Dolphins playoff chances

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

By adding a superstar receiver to a unit that already boasts Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, the Dolphins have some serious firepower. Not to mention tight end Mike Gesicki, along with running backs Myles Gaskin and Chase Edmonds.

After finishing last season in a blaze of glory, winning eight of their last nine games, the Dolphins narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. They are expected to go one better in 2022, although not everyone agrees.

Alabama DieHards @DiehardsAlabama



Miami Dolphins have the lead Tua Tagovailoa with a Touchdown 🤩Miami Dolphins have the lead Tua Tagovailoa with a Touchdown 🤩🔥Miami Dolphins have the lead 🐬🔥https://t.co/uOFucUEC1x

It is expected that Tua Tagovailoa will take the next step in his development now with a host of weapons at his disposal. The division is tough with Josh Allen and the Bills along with Mac Jones and the Patriots being seriously good football teams.

But for new head coach Mike McDaniel, there is a sense of optimism around the franchise. After years of underachiving, the Dolphins could be ready to take that next step in 2022.

