Tyreek Hill pitches brands for "work" from hospital bed 4 days after season-ending injury during Dolphins vs. Jets Week 4 clash

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 02, 2025 22:32 GMT
Tyreek Hill’s 2025 NFL season is officially over after suffering a serious injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets on Monday. He dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, and had surgery on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Hill pitched brands for "work" from his hospital bed, writing:

"Let's see how many brands want to work with me during my comeback journey?"
Source: (Via Instagram/ @Cheetah)
In a separate tweet, the Dolphins receiver shared a positive update after his knee surgery. He wrote:

“Surgery went great 🙏🏿"

Additionally, he quoted Romans 8:18 to express gratitude to fans for their support.

During the Dolphins vs. Jets game, in the early third quarter, Hill caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa on third down. As he ran toward the sideline, Jets cornerback Malachi Moore wrapped him up. As Hill planted his left foot while being pulled down, his knee twisted at a bad angle.

Next, he fell hard, and his leg looked out of place. Trainers rushed in within seconds. Hill was carted off with an air cast, but he smiled and waved to fans. Tyreek Hill started the 2025 season with ups and downs before getting badly injured in Week 4.

In the first game against the Colts, Hill had four catches for 40 yards, but the Dolphins struggled and lost by a significant margin. In Week 2 against the Patriots, the 31-year-old bounced back with six catches for 109 yards, including an extended 47-yard play. In Week 3 against the Bills, Hill scored his first touchdown of the season but was held to 49 yards on five catches.

Before the injury, Hill had 15 catches for 198 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.2 yards per catch. With their superstar wide receiver out for the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Jaylen Waddle as their WR1, and have signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. to help fill the gap. Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are also expected to take on bigger roles.

Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus shared Dolphins WR's next goal

Tyreek Hill is already focused on coming back next season, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, who shared a hopeful update after Hill’s surgery. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday, Rosenhaus said,

“The surgery went well. It's about rehab, and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season."

Hill joined the Miami Dolphins in March 2022 after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs.

