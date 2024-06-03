Tyreek Hill reacts to Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 contract extension as Vikings break the bank for star WR

Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson rank at the top of the wide receiver rankings in most NFL circles. Now, with both receivers officially off their rookie contracts, both are in their earning prime. Hill saw the news of Jefferson's four-year, $140 million extension and quickly posted a reaction on Twitter:

"JJettas that's well deserved," Hill wrote.

Justin Jefferson becomes the NFL's highest-paid non-QB

Justin Jefferson at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII, February 7

According to Adam Schefter and Spotrac, Jefferson is now set through the 2028 season. At the end of his new deal, he will be heading into an age 30 season with a chance to log one more multi-year deal.

His current deal offers $35 million per season, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The explosive deal sets sky-high expectations for Jefferson over the next half-decade. With J.J. McCarthy potentially five seasons out from his next raise, the Vikings handed Jefferson the savings.

When Jefferson's current deal ends, it will allow the team to hand over the bulk of the wide receiver's salary to the quarterback. In other words, the Minnesota Vikings potentially set up the bulk of their offensive plan for the next half-decade over the last six weeks.

Justin Jefferson passes Tyreek Hill's earnings despite injury-plagued season

Justin Jefferson at Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Hill earns $30 million per season and Jefferson earns $35 million, according to Spotrac.

Jefferson now earns more money per season than Tyreek Hill, but in a meritocracy like the league, the change comes after a season in which Hill eclipsed the Vikings wide receiver in production. Jefferson hauled in 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Meanwhile, Hill led the league in receiving yards with 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

However, perhaps the most impressive feat of Jefferson's 2023 season was that he still managed to cross 1,000 yards despite missing almost half of the season. His production also came in a year in which Kirk Cousins had missed most of the season and the Vikings were forced to try out a handful of backup quarterbacks.