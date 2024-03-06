Tyreek Hill reveals how prenup disagreement with his wife spiraled into reports around potential divorce

Tyreek Hill revealed that his marriage to Keeta Vaccaro had suffered after their wedding leading to talk about potential divorce. The couple had been together for a couple of years now, dating back to the time when he was playing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. They had reportedly split up in the interim, but then decided to tie the knot on Novermber 8, 2023.

But in January, the Sun Sentinel reported that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver had filed for divorce, citing public records. Tyreek Hill reacted forcefully calling it a hoax but then later said the person responsible for the court filing had been fired. He has now come clean saying that there were problems regarding the division of assets that let to the discord.

Appearing on 'The Pivot Podcast', he said,

"We had conversations about a postnup. That was really where it all spiraled from... All I'm going to say is, s*** gets weird when you tell people outside your family. You feel me?"

Tyreek Hill said that it was not just the fact that they were discussing a postnup that was the problem but it was exacerbated by people outside the family coming to know of it. However, confirming that their relationship is now better, he said,

"We're still fresh in the marriage thing... We're still learning, man."

The divorce filing was removed in early February at the wide receiver's request and they have since been spotted together at events and in public, hinting that the worst is behind them.

Tyreek Hill says he has matured as a person over the years

Tyreek Hill's current matrimonial problems are much more mundane than some of the issues that he faced during his college career. His time at Oklahoma State came to an end after he pled guilty to domestic violence. Without West Alabama stepping in and rescuing his career, the wide receiver might have missed out on his NFL dream.

Looking back in the past, the Miami Dolphins star contended that he has grown as a person from the time when he was young and at university. He said,

"I didn't know how to control the success, the money, the women. I just let it all get to me."

But not everything is rosy now. He still has, for example, some paternity suits pending that need resolution, though, even as it seems he is getting to settling them.

One hopes that he is sincere in his belief as anything that keeps Tyreek Hill away from the field is a loss for the fans.