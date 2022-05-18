×
Create
Notifications

Tyreek Hill reveals the "secret recipe" behind his scintillating pace

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Ian Van Roy
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 09:05 PM IST
News

NFL players like Tyreek Hill are a rare breed. So much so that they mostly get to eat whatever they want. Most athletes are very particular about their diets and adhere to strict regimes, Tom Brady is such an example. Then there is Tyreek Hill.

According to GQ Sports, the star of one of the top offseason wide receiver trades revealed one of the secrets behind his success. Here's how he put it:

"None other than Popeyes. This is one of my grandmother's secret recipes for me being so fast. Typically, what I usually get is a five piece chicken, chicken nugget, spicy, black and ranch hot sauce and honey."
10 things #dolphins WR tyreek hill can’t live without https://t.co/H2IDNcJbWw

He continued, revealing his great side dish choice:

"And also I like a side of Doritos, which I don't currently have. I'm not trying to hype any of you guys to eat bad food. But if you were to choose bad foods, this is it right here."

Basically, Hill credits Popeyes and Doritos with keeping him up to par when lining up on the gridiron. Of course, this is in addition to a lifetime of running. Whatever the wide receiver's methods, the results speak for themselves.

Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice 😬😬😬 @Tua 🥱#Dimez # Uno #soulrunner https://t.co/HO6QnRuZxD

Tyreek Hill's career

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

The wide receiver was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on his draft position, many thought he only had an outside chance to reliably fill the bottom of the roster. However, after a strong rookie season in which he earned 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns, he gained a more active role.

youtube-cover

The following season, the wide receiver hit a new gear, earning more than 1100 yards and seven touchdowns. This was the time when the Chiefs were hitting their stride. In 2018, in Patrick Mahomes' first full season as a starter, they exploded.

youtube-cover

In his third season, he put up a career-high 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns. The team came within one game of the Super Bowl, and the wide receiver solidified himself as a household name. Over the next three seasons, he only failed to reach 1200 yards and nine touchdowns once.

Most agree that Hill, alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, was a huge part of the Chiefs' success.

Also Read Article Continues below

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Hill has a new start in the 2022 season. Will the wide receiver be able to duplicate his accomplishments in Florida?

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Is Hill's diet really the key to his success?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी