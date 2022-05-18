Tyreek Hill reveals the "secret recipe" behind his scintillating pace

NFL players like Tyreek Hill are a rare breed. So much so that they mostly get to eat whatever they want. Most athletes are very particular about their diets and adhere to strict regimes, Tom Brady is such an example. Then there is Tyreek Hill.

According to GQ Sports, the star of one of the top offseason wide receiver trades revealed one of the secrets behind his success. Here's how he put it:

"None other than Popeyes. This is one of my grandmother's secret recipes for me being so fast. Typically, what I usually get is a five piece chicken, chicken nugget, spicy, black and ranch hot sauce and honey."

He continued, revealing his great side dish choice:

"And also I like a side of Doritos, which I don't currently have. I'm not trying to hype any of you guys to eat bad food. But if you were to choose bad foods, this is it right here."

Basically, Hill credits Popeyes and Doritos with keeping him up to par when lining up on the gridiron. Of course, this is in addition to a lifetime of running. Whatever the wide receiver's methods, the results speak for themselves.

Tyreek Hill's career

The wide receiver was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Based on his draft position, many thought he only had an outside chance to reliably fill the bottom of the roster. However, after a strong rookie season in which he earned 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns, he gained a more active role.

The following season, the wide receiver hit a new gear, earning more than 1100 yards and seven touchdowns. This was the time when the Chiefs were hitting their stride. In 2018, in Patrick Mahomes' first full season as a starter, they exploded.

In his third season, he put up a career-high 1479 yards and 12 touchdowns. The team came within one game of the Super Bowl, and the wide receiver solidified himself as a household name. Over the next three seasons, he only failed to reach 1200 yards and nine touchdowns once.

Most agree that Hill, alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, was a huge part of the Chiefs' success.

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins, Hill has a new start in the 2022 season. Will the wide receiver be able to duplicate his accomplishments in Florida?

