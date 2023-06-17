Tyreek Hill hasn't been shy about expressing his opinions, especially on his personal social media accounts. He's at it again recently, this time taking a shot at NBA insider Brian Windhorst. Hill is basically accusing him of spreading false information to presumably spark debate and create a dramatic storyline.

Windhorst recently reported that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has failed to build proper relationships with his team in this statement:

"There is no relationship between Zion and the organization. And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.”

Tyreek Hill went on his personal Twitter account and quote tweeted the report and added the following caption:

"Reminder this is an outside source mf said the same about QB1 but everyone loves him"

Without directly saying it, its seems like Brian Windhorst is implying that Zion Williamson isn't committed to his current team and could potentially be on the move soon. The often-injured young superstar has been connected to trade rumors as the 2023 NBA offseason rolls on, but nothing official has developed, so it's all just specultion for now.

The Cheetah took issue with Windhorst's statement, claiming the media pulled the same controversial strategy when reporting on Tua Tagovailoa, who Hill referred to as QB1. It was often reported by "outside sources" that Tagovailoa and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were at odds.

The reports suggested that the coach and quarterback didn't get along, so much so that the Dolphins were rumored to be interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

In the end, they instead replaced Brian Flores with Mike McDaniel and moved forward with their young quarterback. Apparently Tyreek Hill feels this was a manufactured storyline, as he allegedly believes with Zion Williamson as well.

Tyreek Hill has a history of defending Tua Tagivailoa

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has consistently proven to be good teammates with Tua Tagovailoa, constantly supporting his quarterback. It all started slightly after he was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs when he quickly claimed that his new quarterback was more accurate than his former one, Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout the course of the 2022 NFL season, Hill consistently praised Tagovailoa, even when the fans and media criticized him for his shortcomings. Some examples include taking the blame off his quarterback following some losses and claiming that the critics are wrong about his arm strength.

