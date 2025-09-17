  • home icon
  Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro matches outfit with her Bentley amid domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro matches outfit with her Bentley amid domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:01 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Keeta Vaccaro showed off her Bentley in the midst of her divorce from Tyreek Hill. - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro have been in the midst of a contentious divorce the last few months. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been accused of domestic violence on multiple occasions according to court documents.

As the divorce proceedings continue, Hill was mandated to pay Vaccaro monthly support for her and their infant daughter. Vaccaro was also granted the use of their Miami condo in their Bentley. On Tuesday, Vaccaro shared photos of her posing alongside the Bentley mentioned in court documents. She stood next to the white luxury SUV while wearing a white halter top, khaki shorts and white heels.

Vaccaro filed for divorce in April, just one day after police were called to their home after reports of an assault. Vaccaro's mother was reportedly the one who called authorities. Tyreek Hill wasn't charged by police and it's unclear if he will face charges in the future regarding the incident.

In court documents, Vaccaro also accused Hill of domestic violations on numerous other occasions as well including while she was pregnant with their daughter. The National Football League is investigating the matter. Tyreek Hill has denied the allegations made by estranged wife.

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have had a tough start to the season as they stand at a 0-2 record. The five-time All-Pro wide receiver has ten catches for a total of 149 yards and has yet to score his first touchdown of the season.

Keeta Vaccaro shares her 'escape' amid divorce from Tyreek Hill

Keeta Vaccaro recently revealed a new sport she has taken up, tennis. Vaccaro shared a video of her taking tennis lessons and shared that it was a new sport that she was learning and enjoying the process. Adding that tennis has become an 'escape' for her amidst a trying time in her life.

"Not a childhood sport for me, but it’s becoming one of my favorite escapes. 🎾"-Vaccaro wrote.

Keeta Vaccaro married the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in November 2023 during the team's bye week. In May 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Capri was born in November 2024.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
