Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off abstract halter dress 4 days after alleging domestic abuse on Dolphins WR

Keeta Vaccaro, the estranged wife of NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill, posted a glamorous picture on Instagram this Saturday. In the picture, Keeta was dressed in a multi-colored halter-neck dress with a deep plunging neckline.The dress featured earthy tones, including greens, oranges, and browns. She accessorizes the dress with a small beige handbag, earrings, a gold bracelet, and strappy sandals. Her hair was slicked back in a sleek, high ponytail. In one of the pictures of the carousel post, Keeta posed in a car flaunting her toned body. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe timing of the post gained significant attention because it came just four days after Keeta filed a domestic abuse case against Tyreek Hill. Hill’s estranged wife said in court papers that the Dolphins wide receiver was violent toward her eight times during their 17-month marriage.According to court documents shared by TMZ, Keeta said the first time it happened was in January 2024, just two months after the marriage. She described Hill’s behavior as extreme, shocking, and completely unacceptable.She also wrote that his actions were so bad that they could not be accepted in civilized society. Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8 after a fight. The couple got married in November 2023 and share a daughter named Capri Hill. She was born on November 25, 2024.Also read: Albert Breer casts doubt on Tyreek Hill’s big payday as estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro’s allegation looms amid Chiefs reunion rumorsTyreek Hill staying focused on football amid marriage trouble with Keeta VaccaroLast Friday, Tyreek Hill spoke to the media for the first time after his ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce. Vaccaro’s mother called the police after she claimed that he threw a computer and grabbed their daughter, Capri. Both Vaccaro and Hill said no physical fight happened. Speaking to the media ahead of the Dolphins' Week 2 clash, Hill said&quot;My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family. … So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished,” Hill said in exclusive interview.He did not talk about the abuse claims and chose not to answer questions about them.Also read: Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word workout tip while serving gym fashion goals in chic yellow outfit