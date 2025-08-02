Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shares "7-month postpartum" mirror selfie

Keeta Vaccaro, the estranged wife of Miami Dolphins wide received Tyreek Hill, is serving fitness goals on social media. She shared a mirror selfie on an Instagram story on Friday, seven months after giving birth to a girl, Capri, on Nov. 25, 2024.Vaccaro dropped a three-word message in the caption“7 months postpartum”Vaccaro also included a link to her fitness program. In another story, Vaccaro showed off her abs and added a link to her nutrition plan and health routine. In the mirror selfie, Keeta rocked a sporty gym outfit, wearing a white cropped tank top, paired with light green high-waisted shorts and white athletic sneakers.Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro flexes toned physique in a 7-month postpartum mirror selfie [IG/@keeta_vaccaro]Outside of the football spotlight, Keeta has built a strong identity as a businesswoman, running a fitness brand, launching a tech company, and even appearing on reality TV.Also Read: IN PICS: Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, hits South Beach in black bikini with daughter CapriTyreek Hill shares heartwarming beach moments with daughter, CapriTyreek Hill spent quality time with daughter Capri in Miami, Florida, three months after Vaccaro filed for divorce. The Dolphins wide receiver shared a carousel post on Instagram on Friday with a sweet caption:“Creating memories with my lil Girl 🩷.”In one picture, Hill shared a sweet beachside moment where he shared a colorful bouquet with his daughter, Capri.The seven-month-old was dressed in an adorable light pink ruffled bikini set paired with a matching bonnet-style hat while Hill wore a white sleeveless tank top, white shorts, dark sunglasses and a silver chain. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHill and Keeta Vaccaro married in November 2023, but things took a turn in April 2025 when Vaccarro filed for divorce. The filing came shortly after a domestic dispute at their Miami condo, which led Vaccaro's mother to call the police.Reports claim that Hill threw a laptop and walked toward the balcony with their daughter in his arms. The incident raised concerns, as the condo is located on the 35th floor. Just days later, he allegedly took their daughter on an unsupervised visit without permission.Following the events, Vacarro filed an emergency court order, which granted her temporary custody and limited the Miami wide receiver to supervised visits.