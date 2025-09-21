Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro strikes confident pose in car's backseat rocking all-black ensemble

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro knows something about getting glammed up and posing for a camera. On Sunday, she posted some snaps from a little personal photoshoot in a car's backseat.In the picture, Vaccaro is dressed in a sleek black outfit. She wears a fitted black halter-style top paired with high-waisted black leather pants, cinched at the waist with a belt featuring a bold gold buckle.Vaccaro carried a small white handbag for accessories, wore gold hoop earrings, and had a gold bracelet on her wrist. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro shared a sweet mother-daughter clip featuring little Capri Hill in another post. In the clip, Vaccaro is dressed casually in a white mini dress, pink sneakers, sunglasses, and a crossbody bag.On the other hand, the 10-month-old daughter of Miami wide receiver and Vaccaro wore a pink romper and a matching oversized bow. In the video, the toddler was sitting on a pony with a saddle while Keeta gently held her steady to ensure she felt secure.Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shared a clip [ on IG as Vaccaro spent time with daughter Capri Hill [IG/@keeta_vaccaro]Vaccaro and Hill got married in November 2023, and after a year of their marriage, they welcomed their baby daughter Capri in November 2024.Also read: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks all black outfit during an intense gym routineTyreek Hill faces domestic violence allegations from Keeta VaccaroDolphins wide receiver is under scrutiny for off-field issues after Keeta Vaccaro filed serious domestic violence claims. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vaccaro alleged eight separate incidents of abuse during their 17-month marriage, the first of which happened in January 2024.Vaccaro says the first incident happened at their Florida guest house over a postnuptial agreement. She claims:“Hill pushed her to the ground before ripping a necklace off her, leaving a cut and bruise.”Later that month, at an Orlando hotel, she said Hill “attacked her violently, threw her to the floor, pulled her hair, and grabbed her.”Vaccaro also claims that Tyreek Hill became physical while she was pregnant. Police were reportedly called to their condo after a heated argument, with Vaccaro’s mother expressing concern for her daughter’s safety. Hill’s lawyer has not commented on the allegations.Also read: Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro matches outfit with her Bentley amid domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR