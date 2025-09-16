Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro often shares fitness content on Instagram with her 97,500 followers. Yesterday, Keeta shared an arm workout reel on IG.“Sculpting the arms 💪🏽❤️‍🔥,” Vaccaro wrote in the caption.In the video, Keeta Vaccaro was dressed in a sleek, all-black workout outfit that featured a fitted black tank top paired with black athletic shorts. She accessorized the look with black athletic sneakers. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyreek Hill’s wife is a fitness entrepreneur, social media personality, and business owner with a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing. Vaccaro founded the fitness brand Own Flow and co-founded Investaccess, which helps startups connect with investors.Hill proposed to Vaccaro during a July 4th party in 2021. The couple married in Travis County, Texas, on November 8, 2023, and welcomed their first child, Capri Hill, together in November 2024. Later in April 2025, Keeta filed for divorce, citing domestic abuse and unavailability.Also read: Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off abstract halter dress 4 days after alleging domestic abuse by Dolphins WRKeeta Vaccaro accuses Tyreek Hill of multiple domestic violence incidentsVaccaro made serious allegations of domestic violence during her short 17-month marriage to Tyreek Hill. In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Vaccaro claimed there were eight separate incidents of abuse starting in January 2024.The first incident allegedly happened in early 2024 at their guest house in Florida. Vaccaro says the argument began over a postnuptial agreement.She claims, “Hill pushed her to the ground before ripping a necklace off her, leaving a cut and bruise.”Another serious claim shared by Keeta Vaccro happened at an Orlando hotel that same month.Vaccaro says Hill “attacked her violently, threw her to the floor, pulled her hair, and grabbed her.”Vaccaro said Hill’s behavior was extreme, outrageous, and unacceptable. Her lawyer, Evan R. Marks, said on Monday,“I have no comment at this time.”Vaccaro also says that Hill got physical while she was pregnant, and in one case, he even spat on her. This legal battle started after police were called to their condo following a heated argument, where Vaccaro’s mother worried for her daughter’s safety.Also read: Tyreek Hill gets honest on estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro's domestic abuse allegations hampering Dolphins duties