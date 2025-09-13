  • home icon
Tyreek Hill gets honest on estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro's domestic abuse allegations hampering Dolphins duties

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 13, 2025 18:47 GMT
On Friday, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill faced the media for the first time since his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, accused him of domestic abuse during their marriage. Hill did not address the accusations directly and refused to comment on his divorce case. Instead, he said he is focusing on football and spending time with his kids.

The Dolphins WR said:

“My focus right now is just playing ball and spending time with my kids and just doing what I'm best at: providing for my family. … So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you're trying to do, it can only cloud what you're really trying to get accomplished.”
As reported by TMZ, Vaccaro has claimed that there were eight incidents of abuse, listed in court papers during their divorce. Hill has denied those claims through his lawyer. The NFL is looking into it, but Hill said it has not contacted him yet.

Vaccaro filed for divorce in July 2024. Now, the case is costing Hill a lot of money. He is reportedly paying $38,000 every month to her, plus extra for her house, security and travel. If this keeps going, it could reportedly cost him over $500,000.

As reported by ESPN, Tyreek Hill also spoke about trade rumors and the team’s struggles after its Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Hill supported a players-only meeting to help the team stay focused and said they are ready to bounce back against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Antonio Brown mocks Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro

As Tyreek Hill’s divorce from Keeta Vaccaro turns into a financial storm, former NFL star Antonio Brown jumped in with a blunt, controversial comment.

Reposting a tweet detailing Hill's reported payments to Vaccaro, Brown wrote on X:

“Them Miami H**s Will Get You Everytime…”
Two days after AB's mockery and amid her high-profile divorce from Tyreek Hill, Vaccaro posted photos on Instagram, showing off her toned figure in a white swimsuit.

On Aug. 26, Keeta Vaccaro showed off her gym progress on Instagram, posting photos of her toned physique.

Hill and Vaccaro started dating sometime around 2020 or 2021. They made their relationship public in January 2021 and even launched a YouTube channel together.

A few months later, in July 2021, Tyreek proposed, and they got married in November 2023 in Austin, Texas.

In July 2024, Keeta shared that she was pregnant.

By November 2024, they welcomed their baby girl, Capri.

