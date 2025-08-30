Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off toned body in white swimsuit amid $500,000 divorce battle with Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, turned heads on Instagram with a bold picture in an indoor pool setting. She shared the snap with 96,700 followers as her divorce battle with Dolphins WR continues.Vaccaro wore a sleek, white, chic one-piece swimsuit featuring black straps and a high-cut style that showed off her toned body, and captioned the post:“Starting the day with a morning dip 🏊🏽‍♀️🌞&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill on April 8, just a day after an alleged dispute at their home. According to police records, her mother called for help after witnessing an argument.During the incident, Hill reportedly lost his temper, threw a computer, and grabbed their daughter, Capri. Vaccaro told officers that Hill became upset when she suggested he wasn’t involved enough in their child’s life. Hill allegedly said he had the same parental rights and could take Capri whenever possible.Both later told authorities that things never turned physical, and police confirmed Capri was unharmed. Hill was not taken into custody.Also read: Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off gym gains as Dolphins WR faces $500,000 financial blow over support paymentsTyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro’s latest divorce rulingThe divorce battle between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro took another turn last week, with new court papers revealing the money involved. The couple got married in November 2023 in Travis County, Texas, and welcomed their daughter, Capri Hill, in November 2024.Now, less than two years later, their split has everyone talking. According to filings obtained by the Daily Mail, Hill has been ordered to pay Vaccaro between $20,000 and $50,000 monthly in “status quo” support. These payments don’t count toward the final settlement, which could climb into the millions.Vaccaro received a $500,000 check earlier this summer, $100,000 toward a new car, and $457,517 to cover legal fees. She also has exclusive rights to Hill's $5.5 million Miami condo, while the Dolphins WR remains responsible for the mortgage, utilities, and insurance.The case already has more than 130 filings and involves disputes over luxury cars, spending, and custody. Hill argued that he restricted Vaccaro's debit card after questionable expenses, while the court denied Vaccaro’s request for renewed access to his accounts.Also read: Antonio Brown takes brutal shot at Keeta Vaccaro as Tyreek Hill’s messy divorce with ex-wife explodes into $500K disaster