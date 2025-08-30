  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off toned body in white swimsuit amid $500,000 divorce battle with Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off toned body in white swimsuit amid $500,000 divorce battle with Dolphins WR

By Prasen
Modified Aug 30, 2025 17:05 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Keeta Vaccaro rocked in a white swimsuit amid divorce battle with Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, turned heads on Instagram with a bold picture in an indoor pool setting. She shared the snap with 96,700 followers as her divorce battle with Dolphins WR continues.

Ad

Vaccaro wore a sleek, white, chic one-piece swimsuit featuring black straps and a high-cut style that showed off her toned body, and captioned the post:

“Starting the day with a morning dip 🏊🏽‍♀️🌞"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill on April 8, just a day after an alleged dispute at their home. According to police records, her mother called for help after witnessing an argument.

During the incident, Hill reportedly lost his temper, threw a computer, and grabbed their daughter, Capri. Vaccaro told officers that Hill became upset when she suggested he wasn’t involved enough in their child’s life. Hill allegedly said he had the same parental rights and could take Capri whenever possible.

Ad

Both later told authorities that things never turned physical, and police confirmed Capri was unharmed. Hill was not taken into custody.

Also read: Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off gym gains as Dolphins WR faces $500,000 financial blow over support payments

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro’s latest divorce ruling

The divorce battle between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro took another turn last week, with new court papers revealing the money involved. The couple got married in November 2023 in Travis County, Texas, and welcomed their daughter, Capri Hill, in November 2024.

Ad

Now, less than two years later, their split has everyone talking. According to filings obtained by the Daily Mail, Hill has been ordered to pay Vaccaro between $20,000 and $50,000 monthly in “status quo” support. These payments don’t count toward the final settlement, which could climb into the millions.

Vaccaro received a $500,000 check earlier this summer, $100,000 toward a new car, and $457,517 to cover legal fees. She also has exclusive rights to Hill's $5.5 million Miami condo, while the Dolphins WR remains responsible for the mortgage, utilities, and insurance.

Ad

The case already has more than 130 filings and involves disputes over luxury cars, spending, and custody. Hill argued that he restricted Vaccaro's debit card after questionable expenses, while the court denied Vaccaro’s request for renewed access to his accounts.

Also read: Antonio Brown takes brutal shot at Keeta Vaccaro as Tyreek Hill’s messy divorce with ex-wife explodes into $500K disaster

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications