Tyreek Hill's ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks sporty black fit for fun playtime with Dolphins WR’s daughter Capri

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro and their daughter, Capri had a fun day together. On Tuesday, Vaccaro first shared a post on Instagram that discussed the importance of movement. She shared photos of herself in a black workout outfit that featured a skirt and matching sneakers. Vaccaro shares videos of her workout regimens on Instagram often. Using her fitness routine as a way to keep her mind clear amongst tough times. &quot;move even when it’s blurry - obedience brings clarity,&quot; Vaccaro captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her Instagram Story, Vaccaro then shared a video of her daughter Capri at a play area for children. The two enjoying their time together as she continues to learn how to walk. Vaccaro shared a glimpse of daughter Capri playing. (Photo via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram Story)Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill welcomed their daughter Capri in November 2024. The new mom has documented her daughter's milestones throughout the first year of her life. Vaccaro filed for divorce from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in April. The couple had been married for a year and a half before she filed for divorce and made allegations of domestic violence against Hill. The police responded to the former couple's condo in Miami just one day before Vaccaro filed for divorce, but no charges were filed as a result of the call. As for Tyreek Hill, he has denied all wrongdoing and recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. His future with the Miami Dolphins remains in question as the salary cap becomes an issue next season. Keeta Vaccaro reminisced on motherhood in IG postKeeta Vaccaro is reminiscing about her life as a mom, nearly one year after welcoming daughter Capri. Vaccaro shared a video on Wednesday afternoon of her swimming at home with her 11-month-old. She set the video to the Christina Perri song, &quot;A thousand years.&quot;The song's lyrics share how much time flies and how precious some moments are in life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro has shared videos of her daughter taking swimming lessons recently. An activity the mother-daughter duo clearly enjoy doing together during their downtime.