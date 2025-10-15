  • home icon
  Tyreek Hill's ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks sporty black fit for fun playtime with Dolphins WR's daughter Capri

Tyreek Hill's ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks sporty black fit for fun playtime with Dolphins WR’s daughter Capri

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:54 GMT
The Model Experience
Tyreek Hill's ex, Keeta Vaccaro had a fun day with their daughter. - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro and their daughter, Capri had a fun day together. On Tuesday, Vaccaro first shared a post on Instagram that discussed the importance of movement. She shared photos of herself in a black workout outfit that featured a skirt and matching sneakers.

Vaccaro shares videos of her workout regimens on Instagram often. Using her fitness routine as a way to keep her mind clear amongst tough times.

"move even when it’s blurry - obedience brings clarity," Vaccaro captioned the post.
On her Instagram Story, Vaccaro then shared a video of her daughter Capri at a play area for children. The two enjoying their time together as she continues to learn how to walk.

Vaccaro shared a glimpse of daughter Capri playing. (Photo via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram Story)
Vaccaro shared a glimpse of daughter Capri playing. (Photo via Keeta Vaccaro's Instagram Story)

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill welcomed their daughter Capri in November 2024. The new mom has documented her daughter's milestones throughout the first year of her life.

Vaccaro filed for divorce from the Miami Dolphins wide receiver in April. The couple had been married for a year and a half before she filed for divorce and made allegations of domestic violence against Hill.

The police responded to the former couple's condo in Miami just one day before Vaccaro filed for divorce, but no charges were filed as a result of the call. As for Tyreek Hill, he has denied all wrongdoing and recently suffered a season-ending knee injury. His future with the Miami Dolphins remains in question as the salary cap becomes an issue next season.

Keeta Vaccaro reminisced on motherhood in IG post

Keeta Vaccaro is reminiscing about her life as a mom, nearly one year after welcoming daughter Capri. Vaccaro shared a video on Wednesday afternoon of her swimming at home with her 11-month-old. She set the video to the Christina Perri song, "A thousand years."

The song's lyrics share how much time flies and how precious some moments are in life.

Vaccaro has shared videos of her daughter taking swimming lessons recently. An activity the mother-daughter duo clearly enjoy doing together during their downtime.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

