Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro rocks blue one-piece bodysuit showing off gym gains in latest mirror selfie

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro, entrepreneur and social media influencer, shared a mirror selfie that showed her fitness progress in a blue one-piece playsuit. With her hair pushed back with a band and chunky sandals, Vaccaro continued her workout streak.Vaccaro in a blue playsuit at the gym (Image credit: Instagram/@keeta_vaccaro)Vaccaro is well known for her fitness and her business ventures. She founded a wellness brand called Own Flow and co-founded the influencer marketing startup CurrentSea.Her relationship with Hill first made news in January 2021 when they launched a joint YouTube channel called Keeta and Cheetah. They got engaged in July 2021 and married in November 2023. They welcomed their daughter Capri in November 2024.However, their relationship has since deteriorated. In April 2025, Vaccaro filed for divorce with allegations of domestic violence by Hill in court documents that were unsealed this month, according to The Athletic.The filings accuse Hill of multiple instances of aggression and violence throughout 2024 and 2025. Hill's legal team has denied the claims, calling them false and exaggerated. The NFL is currently reviewing these allegations.Keeta Vaccaro took Capri to one of her tennis sessionsKeeta Vaccaro goes to the gym religiously, but her workout sessions also include time spent on the tennis court. She has been spending a lot of time in the arena after her separation from Tyreek Hill. A week ago, she took Capri with her to one of her sessions.On Instagram, she shared a video showing Capri in her hand carrier and then playing."One day she'll be on this court too… but today, she's watching mama ✨🎾," she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this month, Vaccaro also played in a charity tennis tournament called "Game, Set & Give," which raised money to support at-risk youth through the Irie Foundation. On Instagram, she said she was getting better every practice in preparation for the event.