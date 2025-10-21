  • home icon
  • Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro dons bodycon white catsuit in latest IG dump [PHOTO]

By Prasen
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:46 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro often shares her daily life updates on Instagram. She shared a mirror selfie on Saturday with her 96,800 followers, wearing a white bodycon catsuit.

Vaccaro accessorized the outfit with minimal jewellery and wrote a 3-word caption:

“Strength training x Pilates #ownflow,” Keeta wrote in the caption.
In another IG post, Vaccaro shared a moment with her daughter, Capri. In the video, she is holding Capri while singing ‘Clap Your Hands' as Hill's daughter playfully clapped her hands and gave her mom a sweet kiss.

“Stealing kisses & celebrating first claps 🤍,” the overlay text on clip read.

In the video, Vaccaro was dressed in a white sleeveless top with a subtle checkered pattern. She kept her curly hair open and accessorized her outfit with a necklace. Her daughter Capri, on the other hand, wore a colourful long-sleeve onesie covered in a vibrant leopard print in shades of purple, blue, pink, and orange. Capri completed the look with a large lavender bow headband. Have a look:

Keeta Vaccaro reveals shocking allegations of abuse against Tyreek Hill in divorce petition

Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce against Tyreek Hill in April 2025. On October 8, the Miami Herald reported details from her petition revealing serious allegations of domestic violence by Hill during their marriage and relationship. The petition listed several disturbing claims:

“Throughout the marriage [Hill] repeatedly committed acts of physical violence against [Vaccaro] including but not limited to spitting in [Vaccaro’s] face, attempting forcibly to remove [Vaccaro’s] wedding ring from her finger, grabbing [Vaccaro], pushing [Vaccaro], shoving [Vaccaro], pinching [Vaccaro], throwing [Vaccaro] to the ground, twisting and tugging on [Vaccaro’s] intimate body parts.."
"Ripping [Vaccaro’s] hair, grabbing [Vaccaro’s] jewelry and clothing, and physically cornering and restraining [Vaccaro] against her will, including while she was pregnant with the parties’ minor child and on the day before [Vaccaro] gave birth to the parties’ child,” the petition revealed.

Vaccaro and Hill married on November 8, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Capri, on November 25, 2024.

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

