Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro dons bodycon white catsuit in latest IG dump [PHOTO]

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro often shares her daily life updates on Instagram. She shared a mirror selfie on Saturday with her 96,800 followers, wearing a white bodycon catsuit.Vaccaro accessorized the outfit with minimal jewellery and wrote a 3-word caption:"Strength training x Pilates #ownflow," Keeta wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another IG post, Vaccaro shared a moment with her daughter, Capri. In the video, she is holding Capri while singing 'Clap Your Hands' as Hill's daughter playfully clapped her hands and gave her mom a sweet kiss."Stealing kisses &amp; celebrating first claps 🤍," the overlay text on clip read.In the video, Vaccaro was dressed in a white sleeveless top with a subtle checkered pattern. She kept her curly hair open and accessorized her outfit with a necklace. Her daughter Capri, on the other hand, wore a colourful long-sleeve onesie covered in a vibrant leopard print in shades of purple, blue, pink, and orange. Capri completed the look with a large lavender bow headband. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeeta Vaccaro reveals shocking allegations of abuse against Tyreek Hill in divorce petitionKeeta Vaccaro filed for divorce against Tyreek Hill in April 2025. On October 8, the Miami Herald reported details from her petition revealing serious allegations of domestic violence by Hill during their marriage and relationship. The petition listed several disturbing claims:"Throughout the marriage [Hill] repeatedly committed acts of physical violence against [Vaccaro] including but not limited to spitting in [Vaccaro's] face, attempting forcibly to remove [Vaccaro's] wedding ring from her finger, grabbing [Vaccaro], pushing [Vaccaro], shoving [Vaccaro], pinching [Vaccaro], throwing [Vaccaro] to the ground, twisting and tugging on [Vaccaro's] intimate body parts..&quot;&quot;Ripping [Vaccaro's] hair, grabbing [Vaccaro's] jewelry and clothing, and physically cornering and restraining [Vaccaro] against her will, including while she was pregnant with the parties' minor child and on the day before [Vaccaro] gave birth to the parties' child," the petition revealed.Vaccaro and Hill married on November 8, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Capri, on November 25, 2024.